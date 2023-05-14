35 degree heatwave due to ‘African Plume’ lasts until September





According to meteorologists, the UK could see highs up to 35C by September.

After a rather wet and cool spring, forecasters say there is hope for a much warmer, more pleasant summer to come.

ExactaWeather’s James Madden now says he has increased confidence in a multiple heat wave hitting the UK in the coming months.

He described how a series of hot air masses would bring the temperature up to the mid-30s.

High temperatures persist through September

“A lot of the African smoke is likely from late August to September, very early indications and some strong indicators for a warm to hot September this year,” he said.

“During the peak of these heatwaves in June and July, you see highs in the low to mid 30s.

“The late summer/August heat wave could end the summer of 2023 with a temperature or two higher than that.”

This weekend is expected to see the hottest temperature so far this year, with Britons bask in the 21 degree Celsius sun.

A number of African feathers are likely to appear from late August to September.

Pleasant conditions won’t last long, however, as temperatures plummet when it rains next week.

According to the National Weather Service forecast, on Sunday, “early low clouds will clear quickly by morning”, causing “long afternoon sunshine” with maximum temperatures of 21C.

But for the next week, it predicted “heavy showers will slowly push in from the southeast on Monday morning, with a chance of light spells and sporadic showers Monday afternoon.”

“Cool” temperatures are expected for Tuesday and Wednesday, with “sunny, daytime showers”.

Here’s what it says about this week’s res:

“Rain is likely in the far northwest on Thursday, moving somewhat to the southeast during the day and sunny in the south.

“After that, light rain is expected overall, although additional rain is likely from time to time in the northwest. Winds generally weaken in the far northwest. These steady conditions are expected to continue into next week, with clear, dry weather a lot.

“Rain or showers are most likely in the far northwest and southeast regions. Winds are generally weak, but may be slightly stronger in the south, southeast and northwest regions.

“Temperatures are likely to be above average across the board, but likely close to average in the Southeast.”

