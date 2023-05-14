Tennessee company denies US request to recall 67 million potentially dangerous airbag inflators





DETROIT (AP) A Tennessee company could be heading for a legal battle with U.S. auto safety regulators after it denied a request to recall millions of potentially dangerous airbag inflators.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration is asking ARC Automotive Inc. of Knoxville to recall 67 million inflators in the United States because they could explode and throw shrapnel. At least two people have been killed in the United States and Canada, and seven others injured as a result of faulty ARC inflators, the agency said.

The recall would cover a large portion of the 284 million vehicles currently on US roads, but the percentage is difficult to determine. Some have ARC inflators for the driver and front passenger.

In a letter released on Friday, the agency told the ARC that it had tentatively concluded, after an eight-year investigation, that the ARC’s driver and passenger front inflators had a safety defect.

Airbag inflators that hurl metal fragments at vehicle occupants, rather than properly inflating the attached airbag, create an unreasonable risk of death and injury, wrote Stephen Ridella, director of the Bureau of Investigation of defects from NHTSA, in a letter to the CRA.

But ARC responded that there were no faults in the inflators and that any issues were related to isolated manufacturing issues.

The next step in the process is for NHTSA to schedule a public hearing. He could then sue the company to force a recall.

“We disagree with NHTSA’s sweeping new request as extensive field testing has found no inherent flaws,” the ARC said in a statement late Friday.

Also on Friday, NHTSA released documents showing General Motors was recalling nearly one million vehicles equipped with ARC inflators. The recall affects certain 2014-2017 Buick Enclave, Chevrolet Traverse and GMC Acadia SUVs.

The automaker says an inflator explosion can result in sharp metal fragments hitting the driver or other occupants, resulting in serious injury or death.

The story continues

Owners will be notified by mail starting June 25, but no fix is ​​available yet. They will receive another letter when one is ready.

GM says it will offer courtesy transportation on a case-by-case basis to owners who are concerned about driving recalled vehicles.

The company said it is carrying out the recall, which expands on previous actions, out of an abundance of caution and with the safety of our customers as our highest priority.

One of the two fatalities was a mother of 10 who was killed in what appeared to be an otherwise minor accident in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula in the summer of 2021. Police reports show a metal inflator fragment hit his neck in an accident involving a 2015 Chevy Crossing SUV.

At least a dozen automakers are using the allegedly faulty inflators, including Volkswagen, Ford, BMW and GM, NHTSA said.

The agency argues that welding debris from the manufacturing process can block an exit port for gas that is released to fill the air bag in the event of a crash. Any blockage can cause pressure in the inflator, causing it to explode and flying metal fragments, Ridella’s letter states.

But in a response to Ridella dated May 11, ARC Vice President for Product Integrity Steve Gold wrote that NHTSA’s position is not based on any objective technical or engineering conclusions regarding a defect, “but rather on conclusive statements regarding the hypothetical blockage of the inflator orifice by welding slag.”

He wrote that welding debris was not confirmed as the cause of any of the seven inflator failures in the US ARC, saying that only five failed while in use, and that does not support a conclusion that a systemic and widespread defect exists in this population. .

Gold also writes that manufacturers should issue recalls, not equipment manufacturers like ARC. NHTSA’s recall request, he writes, is beyond the agency’s legal authority.

In a federal lawsuit filed last year, plaintiffs alleged that ARC inflators use ammonium nitrate as a secondary propellant to inflate the airbags. The propellant is pressed into tablets which may expand and develop pinholes if exposed to moisture. According to the lawsuit, the degraded tablets have a larger surface area, causing them to burn too quickly and trigger too large an explosion.

The explosion can detonate a metal canister containing the chemical, sending shards of metal into the cabin. Ammonium nitrate, used in fertilizers and as a cheap explosive, is so dangerous it can burn too quickly even in the absence of moisture, the lawsuit says.

Plaintiffs allege that ARC inflators have failed seven times on U.S. roads and two other times in tests conducted by ARC. There have been five limited recalls of the inflators so far that have totaled approximately 5,000 vehicles, including three recalls by GM.

___

This story has been updated to clarify that the share of U.S. vehicles on the road would be less than a quarter because some vehicles are equipped with ARC inflators for the driver and passenger.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://finance.yahoo.com/news/tennessee-company-refuses-us-request-165638511.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos