US senator denounced as profoundly ignorant over remarks about Mexico | Republicans





Mexicans would eat canned cat food and live in a tent behind an Outback Steakhouse restaurant if it weren’t for their nation’s proximity to the United States, and their country would have to be invaded because of the presence of drug cartels out there, says US Senator John Neely Kennedy.

The Louisiana Republicans’ racist remarks drew strong condemnation from Mexico’s Foreign Secretary Marcelo Ebrard, who called Kennedy a profoundly ignorant man. Mexico’s President Andrs Manuel Lpez Obrador meanwhile urged the 37 million Mexican Americans as well as other Latinos in the United States not to vote for people with this very arrogant, very offensive mentality. and very stupid in the future.

Kennedy’s rant came Wednesday during a Senate appropriations subcommittee hearing that focused in part on the Drug Enforcement Administrations budget. Kennedy told DEA Administrator Anne Milgram that she and other members of Biden’s White House should pressure Lpez Obrador to leave the U.S. military and law enforcement enter his country in force and stop the cartels.

Make him a deal he can’t refuse, Kennedy said, an apparent allusion to the famous line from the classic mobster movie The Godfather. Kennedy also said: If not for the American people, Mexico would figuratively eat canned cat food and live in a tent behind an Outback.

Kennedy’s comments about America’s southern neighbor built on earlier Republican statements exalting the idea of ​​using the US military to crack down on Mexican cartels. Mexican cartels squeeze most of the illegal fentanyl into counterfeit pills designed to look like Xanax, oxycodone, Percocet and other prescription drugs, or mix it with other drugs, including cocaine and the heroine.

Many of the 70,000 overdose deaths recorded each year in the United States involve people who unknowingly took fentanyl.

In a response Thursday to Kennedy, Ebrard said many Mexican government officials and citizens have died in the name of keeping fentanyl out of the United States. He doesn’t know or claims he doesn’t, Ebrard said.

Ebrard added that Kennedy should consider why people in the United States can get fentanyl just by going to certain streets or logging on to certain websites online. It is a mistake to argue for sending an armed force to Mexico when in the United States fentanyl is circulating everywhere, said Ebrard, who previously noted that it is mainly Americans who are arrested. for trafficking fentanyl in the United States.

Kennedy delivered his anti-Mexico tirade with a South American accent that many of his detractors compared to the voice of Looney Tunes character Foghorn Leghorn. As the Louisiana politics and culture journal Gambit reported, it is widely believed that Kennedy maintains the drawl to portray himself as folksy, despite his degrees from Vanderbilt University, the University of Virginia and the University of Oxford in the UK.

skip newsletter promotion

Subscribe to The Guardian Headlines US

For US readers, we offer a regional edition of our daily email, delivering the most important headlines each morning

“,”newsletterId”:”today-us”,”successDescription”:”We will send you The Guardian Headlines US every day”}” clientOnly>Privacy Notice: Newsletters may contain information about charities, online advertisements, line and content financed by external parties. For more information, see our privacy policy. We use Google reCaptcha to protect our website and Google’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

after newsletter promotion

Open Secrets estimated Kennedy’s net worth to be over $12 million in 2016, when the former longtime Louisiana state government treasurer first won his Senate seat. That net worth makes him one of the wealthiest members of the Senate, where Democrats and independents who caucus with them hold a two-seat majority after last year’s midterm elections.

He began his political career as a Democrat before changing his political affiliation to Republican in 2007.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2023/may/14/senator-john-kennedy-mexico-drug-cartels The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos