In God’s Hands: A Venezuelan Family’s Journey to the United States





EL PASO, Texas (AP) When Luis Lpez was lost in Panamas Darien Gap last year with his wife, then seven months pregnant, their two young children and his grandmother, he often knelt in the mud to beg God not to abandon them.

If I was bad, let me die here, but I came with my family, the 34-year-old Venezuelan asylum seeker recalled Friday of his prayers. Now in El Paso, the family has found refuge with the Catholic Diocese.

But the selva, as many migrants call this particularly deadly part of their journey from South America to the United States, struck again two weeks ago. Lpez’s sister called him in tears: She too had to flee and was now stuck in the jungle with their 68-year-old mother, who was seriously injured in a fall trying to escape armed men.

Rescued by Panama border police, the two women are now on their way to Texas. However, they do not know how they will enter the United States, as new asylum restrictions took effect last Thursday after pandemic-era immigration rules known as Title 42 were lifted.

While the Biden administration has touted the new policy as a way to stabilize the border region and discourage illegal migration, thousands continue to migrate to flee poverty, violence and political persecution at home.

The border and what is happening at the border is not the cause of the problem associated with immigration, it is a symptom of a broken system in many ways, said Bishop of El Paso Mark Seitz, who has helped the Lpez family since their arrival at the refuge le terrain diocésain last September.

Even when they had just one last bag of oatmeal mixed with river water in the jungle, Lpez knew he could not return to Venezuela, where he had received death threats. after he stopped working for government officials.

They said to me, Death to traitors, he recalls the phone calls and visits from armed men that began last spring.

After the threats extended to his sister, his ex-wife and their two children, Lpez sold his truck business and drove through Colombia and then Central America. A smuggler who took all of their life savings in exchange for ferrying them around the Darien Gap by boat drove them straight into it instead.

They encountered dead bodies and armed robbers, and tried to comfort four women whom they found crying near the path because they had just been raped, Lpez said.

Lost on the way, they were redirected by other migrants who were hidden by the thick cover of vegetation but answered their calls for help. Lpez confronted the ferryman and went into shock, passing out near a stream.

The children were shouting, mummy, my daddy! Oriana Marcano, 29, recalled. My only solution was to get down on my knees. God, don’t take it from me.

Once they got out, they still faced robbery, extortion, and pushback across Central America and Mexico. Unfortunately, the jungle isn’t everything, Lpez said.

A group of Cubans then pushed them over the Ciudad Juarez border fence, just across from El Paso. They were apprehended, detained for a few days and released at the shelter.

Two hours later, Marcano went into labor and was taken to hospital. Lpez was left behind, with no money and no certainty that the family would be allowed to stay beyond the night. The man who had promised to sponsor them in the United States, one aspect of the new migration rules, backed out, telling Lpez he had left for Canada.

And I met this gentleman dressed in black, with white hair, who said to me Be calm, don’t worry, in his hesitant Spanish, recalls Lpez.

Seitz decided to shelter them until the family got up.

They had no sponsors, so we basically said, I guess it’s on us, said Seitz, who wears a pin featuring Pope Francis that reads Defend Migrants Because The Pope Said So. Was going to keep trying to be Christians.

While waiting for a summer court date for asylum and a work permit, Lpez and his wife wasted no time. He refurbished a dilapidated van to start a painting and home improvement business for which he once printed business cards. The couple volunteer at the Marcano Diocesan Shelter when the two older children are in pre-kindergarten, Lpez sometimes also at night.

He likes to greet newcomers in Spanish by telling them: Now you are free! I am a migrant, I have experienced what you have experienced. You are in the hands of God.

El Paso shelter officials don’t know how many people will arrive in the coming weeks: how many will be released by US authorities, how many will be deported, how many are still crossing through Central America, desperately searching for a way into the states -United.

About a mile south of the Diocesan shelter, at least half a dozen migrants had hung a makeshift tent on a gate in the border wall.

Hundreds of people had lined up there in previous days to be picked up by Border Patrol for processing. But as the sun set Friday, only a handful of Texas National Guardsmen watched the dusty shore. At noon on Saturday, the migrant tents were no longer visible.

