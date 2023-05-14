Let’s Praise Single Moms Now





About 24 million, or one-third of all U.S. children under 18, live with an unmarried parent, according to a 2018 Pew Research Center analysis of U.S. Census Bureau data. And 81% of these single-parent households are headed by a mother.

This has been a growing trend since the late 1960s. The number of children raised primarily by single mothers more than doubled between 1968 and 2017.

Yet despite growing up in the midst of this trend, in the 1970s and 80s, when divorce was increasingly common and Kramer vs. Kramer felt like the documentary of our childhoods, and despite being part of a generation of key children who came home from school while parents were still at work, I was, I admit, embarrassed to be raised by a single mother when I was growing up.

For most of my 12 years in Catholic school, I was the only student to live with a parent. And for that reason, I was also, demonstratively, the poorest kid in my school. We lived off a paycheck, or paychecks when my mom was working multiple jobs at once. The modest child support went to school fees.

Like most kids, I didn’t want to be different. I wanted to be normal. Why can’t we just be normal? I often complained about my mother.

I was embarrassed by our car which broke down; embarrassed that we didn’t seem to be going anywhere for the holidays; that I had no designer clothes (thank goodness for school uniforms which greatly evened the playing field); or video games; or cable TV; or anything else my classmates had. I was embarrassed that my father, who lived in a neighboring state, never came to any school events.

And I was teased for it. Why don’t you buy a new car? Your sports shoes are fake Nikes. Do you even have a father? I was often angry. I got into a lot of fights. When the principal’s office called home because I was there with another child, it was always my mother who had to come in.

Of course, my mother, like all parents, only added to this embarrassment. She was, and still is, artistically inclined and health conscious. We went to museums and art stores instead of amusement parks and toy stores. I went to a summer camp run by cloistered monks in heavy brown robes. My mother performed in a community theater and sometimes dragged me into small roles. We went to clown school together. At Christmas, I often received books and clothes. And my mom shopped at health food stores, which was much more unusual back then and involved lots of bulk foods, homemade sprouts, and hot, freshly ground peanut butter. I had an all-carob Easter one year. I was embarrassed by my non-exchangeable school lunches and embarrassed at meals where friends spent the night.

Sitting under a framed Richard Attenboroughs Gandhi movie poster, my friend stared at an unappetizing breakfast bowl of natural cereal that I poured for him from a bulk food bag. His breath blew a few puffs of rice out of the bowl and onto the table. You can drizzle honey on it! I would say, like that solves everything. And then he would go home to eat his Honeycomb or Count Chocula or whatever.

Why can’t we just be normal?

Much research over the decades has shown that children of single parents report more family distress and conflict and live in lower socioeconomic status than those who grow up in two-parent households. Two-parent families generally have more income and are generally able to provide more emotional resources to children, and this also reflects how little the United States generally does to support working mothers with paid parental leave and the access to more health and quality services. education.

And of course, it’s hard to compare the results of single parenthood to hypothetical alternatives. For many, a single mother can create a much safer or more stable environment than living with an abusive parent and spouse. Just growing up in an unhappy marriage has an effect on children.

A 2017 study, however, looked at the long-term effects of single parenthood on children and found that it had virtually no impact on their overall life satisfaction. The authors also found no evidence to support the widely held notion in popular science that boys are more affected than girls by their father’s absence. What mattered most in terms of development, they concluded, was the quality and strength of the relationship between children and parents.

A separate 10-year study of single parenthood that collected data from 40,000 households in the UK came to a similar conclusion last year. There is no evidence of a negative impact of living in a single-parent family on children’s well-being, with respect to self-reported life satisfaction, quality of peer relationships, or child positivity. regard to family life, says the report. Children who live or have lived in single-parent families score as high or even higher on every measure of well-being than those who have always lived in two-parent families

For my part, I would go further and say that there were advantages to being raised by a single mother, that it was fundamental to becoming the adult that I am now.

Being raised by a single parent required Emersonian autonomy. I walked to school in the morning, figured out how to apply to college, paid for my education, and embarked on a career without shortcuts or introductions. Our poverty made me aware of my class even as I earned my place in the middle class myself. My role model for what women are and should be was smart, strong, independent, and worthy of all respect.

Even the embarrassment of my childhood has shaped my character, giving me a deeper sense of self-esteem that does not depend on material things or the opinions of those I do not admire.

I’m not embarrassed now. Being raised by a single mother now means the opposite to me: I’m proud of her for having endured so much (including the indignity of a son perpetually embarrassed by our situation).

But even as a child, I saw her as a model of resilience and ingenuity. She imparted integrity, a love of the arts, and a sense of occasion for the things I loved, like Star Wars and Orioles baseball. Before the age of 10, I was exposed to classical music, classical cinema, anti-nuclear activism, boxing (as a participant) and yoga (long before it was a thing people did in gyms). And her exuberant creativity meant she was also a lot of fun growing up. We once invented a board game about the festivals of the world’s religions. On weekend mornings, we went to a park near a music conservatory to hear musicians rehearsing while we ate our granola breakfast.

Nothing in the financial and logistical stresses of our years together stopped her from raising a responsible, decent, curious, creative and accomplished son with tremendous life satisfaction. She gets more credit for it than any other individual, except maybe me. I’m not embarrassed, I’m grateful.

Now let’s praise single mothers. All. The weird ones. Those who struggle. Motivated people who choose to be single parents. The widow, who has not. The brave who have divorced for the well-being of their children and/or themselves. They are all raising about 19 million children right now, and they need all the support they can get.

This story was originally published in October 2019. It has been updated.

