Florida Governor Ron DeSantis says he will ‘immediately’ close southern border





Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said on Saturday he would close the southern border to restore order, just days after the lifting of Title 42 sparked chaos there and urged President Biden to “get on with it.” “.

“I closed the border immediately, why are we letting this happen? It hurts people. You deserve to have a secure border, you deserve to have a rule of law,” he told a large audience at Sioux Center, Iowa, where he attended the Republican Rep.’s 3rd Annual Family Picnic. Randy Feenstras.

“Don’t tell me that foreigners can just decide to cross the border whenever they want. We decide who comes to this country as Americans. We have every right to secure this border and not see this disaster unfold,” DeSantis said.

Adding that drugs are “flowing” into the United States, the governor said Mexican cartels and the country’s government must be held accountable “for allowing a lot of things to happen.”

Shooting President Biden, DeSantis said, “We’re going to crack that wall, Joe. Put us in, we’ll get there.

The governor has touted his maritime border state’s handling of the crisis, including banning sanctuary cities and providing state personnel to help coastguards fight migrant ships trying to reach the Sunshine. State.

Since August, we have repatriated more than 12,000 illegal aliens to Haiti and some of these countries. And guess what happens? They stop coming. We don’t have that many boats coming,” DeSantis said.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis promised to close the border “immediately” during a fundraising speech in Iowa on Saturday. AP Shooting President Biden, DeSantis said, “We’re going to crack that wall, Joe. Put us in, we’ll do it. AP Florida Governor Ron DeSantis waves after speaking at a fundraiser for Iowa Rep. Randy Feenstra at the Sioux Center on Saturday. PA

Although he has not officially declared his candidacy, the governor of Florida is expected to launch a presidential campaign in 2024.

His Iowa speech, a stump first draft, was full of tough talk on red meat issues, which will liven up the upcoming primary.

“It’s wrong for a teacher to tell a student they were born in the wrong body or that their gender is a choice. We shouldn’t have transgender ideology in our schools,” DeSantis said while emphasizing his own achievements on the matter.

“It’s wrong for doctors to perform sex reassignment operations on minors,” he continued.

“It’s a barbaric practice, and in Florida, we’ve put an end to it. Doctors who try to do this will not only be held accountable in terms of status, they will lose their medical license in our state.

DeSantis’ main rival for the GOP nomination is former President Trump, who also planned to be in Iowa for a rally on Saturday before calling it off due to extreme weather.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis poses with attendees of the Feenstra Family Picnic event at the Sioux Center, Iowa, May 13. AP Florida Governor Ron DeSantis signs autographs after speaking at the Feenstra Family Picnic at Sioux Center, Iowa, on Saturday. AFP via Getty Images

Although he didn’t name Trump directly in his speech, DeSantis alluded to him in a meaningful way and urged the party to look to “the future.”

“We must reject the culture of losing that has infected our party in recent years, that time for excuses is over. We must demonstrate the courage to lead and the strength to win,” he said.

“If we do that, if we make the 2024 election a referendum on Joe Biden and his failures…if we get distracted, or if we focus the election on the past or other side issues, then I think the Democrats will beat us again. And I think it will be very difficult to recover from this defeat.

The governor’s appearance in Iowa, the first of two in Hawkeye State on Saturday, follows super pro-DeSantis PAC Never Back Down announcing 37 Republican endorsements in the state’s House and Senate on Friday. , including Senate Speaker Amy Sinclair and House Majority Leader Matt Windschitl.

Support in Iowa for Governor Ron DeSantis to jump into the race and be our next president is overflowing as this historic list shows, which is the highest number of endorsements from Iowa lawmakers at this point in a primary. of the GOP in modern memory, Communications director Erin Perrine said in a statement.

With additional reporting by Victor Nava

