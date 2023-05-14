Migrant crossings drop at US-Mexico border after Title 42 expires





[1/4] Migrants stand by the Rio Bravo River after crossing the border to seek asylum in the United States, as a member of the Texas Army National Guard stands guard to prevent migrants from crossing, while… Read more

WASHINGTON, May 14 (Reuters) – Migrant crossings at the U.S.-Mexico border have fallen, not increased as expected, since Title 42 restrictions expired last week, and the reinstatement of criminal penalties for illegal entry is probably the main cause, the Biden administration said on Sunday.

US Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said Border Patrol agents have seen a 50% drop in the number of migrants crossing the border since Thursday, when President Joe Biden’s administration moved to new regulations radical change on asylum designed to deter illegal crossings.

“The numbers we’ve had in the past two days are significantly lower than they were before Title 42 ended,” Mayorkas said on CNN’s “State of the Union” show. He said there were 6,300 border encounters on Friday and 4,200 on Saturday, but warned it was still early days under the new regime.

Mayorkas credited criminal penalties for migrants who enter the country illegally, which resumed under existing law after Title 42 expired, for the decrease in crossings. The COVID-era rule passed under former President Donald Trump allowed authorities to quickly deport migrants without asylum procedures, but did not impose penalties.

Under the Biden plan, migrants must first schedule an immigration appointment through an app or seek protection from the countries they traveled through to get to the US border. If they don’t follow the process and are caught illegally entering the United States, they are not allowed to try again, even through legal means, for five years. There are prison sentences for other violations.

“There is a legal, safe, and orderly way to get to the United States. It is through the pathways that President Biden has expanded in an unprecedented way, and then there is a consequence if one does not not use these legal channels,” Mayorkas said.

Community leaders along the border agreed they had not seen the large number of migrants many feared would further strain US border towns and facilities.

“The number of migrants that we originally expected – the big flow – is not there yet,” Victor Trevino, mayor of Laredo, Texas, told CBS News’ “Face the Nation.”

But Republicans who control the US House of Representatives have warned that a push could still be underway.

“I think there are caravans coming up. I think they still want to come in,” Rep. Michael McCaul said on ABC’s “This Week.”

Rep. Mark Green, Republican chairman of the House Homeland Security Committee, told CNN: ‘What the secretary didn’t say is that this week has seen more crossings than n any time, any week in our history.”

Mayorkas defended the Biden administration’s policy against a lawsuit by the American Civil Liberties Union that claims the restrictions violate U.S. laws and international agreements.

“This is not an asylum ban. We have a humanitarian obligation, as well as a security issue, to weed out ruthless smugglers,” he told ABC.

“BROKEN” IMMIGRATION SYSTEM

With US immigration policy in disarray, detention centers, hospitals and cities have struggled after tens of thousands of migrants crossed rivers and climbed walls and embankments in US territory last week in the days before Title 42 expires.

Trevino said local hospitals were at or near capacity, with no pediatric intensive care unit available and an emergency declaration in effect.

El Paso Mayor Oscar Leeser told CBS that the Red Cross has helped private organizations and religious groups provide food and other assistance to migrants.

“The immigration process is broken. There’s no ifs and buts about it. But we’re getting the resources we need,” Leeser said.

There has been little movement toward a bipartisan agreement to address immigration in Congress.

Just before Title 42 expired on Thursday, House Republicans approved legislation that would require asylum seekers to seek U.S. protection outside the country, resume construction of a border wall and expand federal law enforcement efforts.

But the Republican bill is unlikely to be taken up by the Democratic-controlled Senate.

Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch and Tyler Clifford; Written by David Morgan; Editing by Don Durfee and Cynthia Osterman

Our standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Sarah N. Lynch

Thomson Reuters

Sarah N. Lynch is Reuters Senior Reporter covering the US Department of Justice in Washington, DC. During her time in the field, she covered everything from the Mueller report to using federal agents to suppress protesters in the wake of George Floyds. murder, the rampant spread of COVID-19 in prisons, and the department’s lawsuits following the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.reuters.com/world/us/migrant-crossings-drop-us-mexico-border-after-title-42-expiry-2023-05-14/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos