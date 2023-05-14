UK has PR scheme disguised as industrial strategy | Larry Elliot





Countries that are serious about manufacturing have industrial strategies. The US and China have one. The same goes for Germany and France.

The UK has no industrial strategy. Rishi Sunak talks about making the UK a science and technology superpower, but that’s all. It is a promotional strategy disguised as an industrial strategy.

Faced with the challenges posed by Joe Biden’s Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), the government says it doesn’t have to respond to Washington’s green subsidy package because the UK has already established a thriving renewable energy sector and Americans are playing catch. . consolation. The relief is huge.

Andy Haldane, once chief economist at the Bank of England and now chief executive of the Royal Society of Arts, said last week: The world is now facing an arms race of re-industrialization. And I think we’re in danger of falling behind in the arms race unless we get dizzy.

Haldane added that China has been focusing on green technologies for years and is leading the way in technologies such as solar and batteries. West woke up late. The IRA is throwing cash against the wall about it. its cost [is] Almost certainly more than $500 billion. Probably North of Trillion. The EU is now giving chase. [and] Britain is not currently in a race on any kind of scale.

A look at the latest trade figures shows that the UK has a long way to go before it can be considered a manufacturing powerhouse. It used to be, but not anymore. Manufacturing’s share of the economy fell from more than 30% of the country’s output to less than 10% during Queen Elizabeth II’s reign. The goods deficit, which has not seen a surplus since the early 1980s, was $55 billion in January-March 2023, with imports exceeding exports by more than 50%. A quarterly service surplus of $40 billion wasn’t enough to close the trade gap.

Proponents of Brexit say Britain now has more freedom to export to a faster-growing global economy. Opponents of Brexit say exports to the EU have become more burdensome. Both are correct, but both are missing the point. For Britain to take advantage of export opportunities, it must have something to export. In fact, the UK is no longer a first-class manufacturing economy and has been for decades.

The recent announcement that Dyson will build a new battery plant in Singapore perfectly illustrates the challenges facing the UK. There was absolutely no chance the factory would be in the UK, as founder James Dyson, a prominent Brexit supporter, called the scandalous neglect of the science and technology business in a letter to the Times.

Part of the reason companies are reluctant to manufacture in the UK is the recent surge in corporate taxes. However, tax breaks for research and development have disappeared due to increased budgets. It is also the planning system, the lack of skilled engineers, the contempt for science and technology, and government interference in the way business is run.

Dyson is unhappy with plans to allow new hires to request to work from home from day one of hire. This is incompatible with the on-the-job learning approach required by advanced manufacturing. business.

The company said the UK will remain a key center for R&D and will invest $100 million in a new technology center in Bristol for software and AI research. But the idea that the UK can unleash all its clever, high-value brainpower while other countries can produce is an illusion. Increasingly, Dysons R&D is based in Singapore and the Philippines, where we have our global headquarters.

Dyson is never alone. According to a report by lobby group Make UK, 6 out of 10 manufacturers believe the government does not have a long-term vision for manufacturing, while 8 out of 10 say the lack of a strategy puts their company at a competitive disadvantage compared to other manufacturing countries. I thought.

It’s no surprise that AstraZeneca recently announced the construction of a new plant in Ireland.

Make UKs CEO Stephen Phipson said last week that the US is spending 1.5% of its national output on IRAs. The UK equivalent is 33 billion. But it’s not just money.

The lack of an adequate and planned industrial strategy is the UK’s Achilles’ heel, Phipson added. Every other major economy, from Germany to China to the United States, has a long-term national manufacturing plan based on the importance of the industrial base to the success of the broader economy. The only country without it is the UK. A national industrial strategy is urgently needed to resolve regional inequality and compete on the global stage.

One option is to treat manufacturing as a niche sector and focus instead on sectors with global clout such as financial and business services. If that’s the case, you should stop making excuses that you’ll get a level up when you hit a new factory producing the world’s best stuff. Governments can decide to make the UK an attractive place for manufacturers to invest or not to compete. Judging by actions rather than rhetoric, it seems that he chose the latter.

Haldane, Dyson and Phipson are right. No plan, no strategy. There’s industrial-strength bullshit.

