Migrants at the US-Mexico border face tough checks after Title 42 expires





CIUDAD JUAREZ, Mexico, May 14 (Reuters) – After hours of waiting on the US side of the border and hoping the Texas National Guard would let them apply for US asylum, a group of 15 migrants crossed a green river shallow to return to Mexico, their faces drawn with disappointment.

After traveling from countries including the Dominican Republic and Guatemala, they were among the first people on Saturday to attempt to enter the United States from Mexico after the end of COVID-19 restrictions that had prevented many migrants from applying. asylum at the border over the past three years. .

But access to asylum remains restricted.

“Please go back to Mexico,” a Texas soldier told the group just north of a river separating El Paso, Texas, and Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, under a bridge that connects the two countries.

As migrants trudged up the sandy, trash-strewn riverbank toward Mexico, a Guatemalan man said Texas troops had made it clear: “It’s not in our interest to be here.”

Two dozen National Guard soldiers quickly set about stretching coils of barbed wire across the cement base of the bridge where the migrants were.

Under the order known as Title 42, US authorities could quickly turn back migrants without giving them the chance to seek asylum.

Since that policy ended on Thursday evening, Reuters has witnessed nine cases in which US authorities have told asylum seekers wishing to enter from Ciudad Juarez – including Venezuelans, Cubans, Colombians and Mexicans – that they needed appointments through a government app called CBP One.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) has faced record crossings in recent years and, following the expiration of Title 42, said it was prioritizing migrants with appointments. yourself to streamline processing.

When a Colombian family of six approached a port of entry in El Paso, Texas, a CBP officer said they needed an appointment.

“There’s a lot of people ahead of you…we can’t knock you off the line,” he said.

“IMPOSSIBLE TO PASS HERE”

Heidi Altman, policy director of the National Immigrant Justice Center, a legal aid group, said she saw similar scenes in the Mexican border town of Matamoros and feared US authorities were blocking access to asylum.

“Whether the person has a CBP One appointment … makes no difference in terms of the US government’s legal obligation to allow them entry and seek asylum,” she said.

Under the Ciudad Juarez-El Paso Bridge, a member of the Texas National Guard warned migrants that if they came any further into the United States, they would be deported and barred from applying to enter the United States for five years .

The new regulations assume that most migrants are not eligible for asylum if they have crossed into other countries without first seeking protection elsewhere, or if they have not used legal channels.

Such messages have reached the ears of many migrants who pin their hopes on CBP One. US Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said on Sunday that the number of migrants crossing the border has halved since Title 42 ended.

However, some do not know the application.

A Dominican couple below deck told Reuters they had just arrived in Ciudad Juarez and had not heard of it. A Cuban woman, with her sister and son at an entry point, said she did not believe the app would work.

Kleisy, a 16-year-old Guatemalan traveling alone, arrived minutes after the group dispersed below the bridge and said US officials elsewhere on the border had conveyed a similar message.

“They said I couldn’t cross here,” she said, struggling to be heard through a sudden torrent of tears.

The teenager dressed in black jeans and a bright yellow baseball cap left her hometown of Jalapa and hoped to reunite with her father in Dallas, Texas after a 10-year separation.

Kleisy, who only gave her first name, crossed to the American side of the river, approached the nearest soldier and asked to cross. He quickly waved her back, telling her to find an official border post.

Texas troops unrolled more barbed wire.

Reporting by Daina Beth Solomon and Jose Luis Gonzalez in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico Editing by Stephen Eisenhammer and Matthew Lewis

