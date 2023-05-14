Musk, Buffett, Dimon, Krugman





Fears of a US debt default are growing as the deadline to raise the government’s borrowing limit nears. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has warned of ominous consequences if Congress does not act quickly. Here’s what 6 leading voices have said so far about the current debt ceiling standoff. Loading Something is loading.

Investor concern over the risk of a US debt default is growing rapidly as the months-long political standoff over the government’s borrowing limit continues.

Lawmakers were unable to break the deadlock even though the Treasury is expected to run out of money by June 1 if the $31.4 trillion cap is not lifted by then. Republicans in Congress are prepared to back a raise if spending cuts are imposed, while the White House insists on such conditions.

The debate prompted a series of insightful comments from high-profile voices, with some warnings about the growing risk that the United States will fail to repay the money it owes – with dire economic consequences. .

Here’s what six prominent figures have said about the ongoing political stalemate over the debt ceiling.

Elon Musk, billionaire entrepreneur

Earlier this week, Twitter user Whole Mars Catalog wrote that “defaulting on the national debt is a bad idea” in a recent tweet. Musk, CEO of Tesla, SpaceX and Twitter, responded with two ominous words: “More and more possible.”

Paul Krugman, Nobel Prize in Economics

“The possibility that the federal government will soon be unable to fund its normal operations has become very real,” Krugman warned in a recent op-ed in The New York Times.

“If that happens, it will be because Republicans in the House are trying to use the debt ceiling to extort policy concessions that they would have no chance of passing through the normal legislative process,” he said. he declared.

“You might wonder how we’re supposed to enforce a debt ceiling if the government can play around with the definition of debt. But the answer, of course, is that we shouldn’t have a debt ceiling. The government should take decisions on taxing and spending, and considering fiscal consequences, without creating an additional choke point that extremists could weaponize,” he added.

Warren Buffett, CEO of Berkshire Hathaway

“That’s not how the United States is going to behave, nor is it going to let the debt ceiling throw the world into turmoil,” Buffett said of the idea of ​​the government letting depositors losing money in the event of a bank failure, or refusing to allow more government borrowing, at his company’s annual meeting of shareholders.

JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon

A default “is potentially catastrophic,” Dimon told Bloomberg TV in an interview at the Wall Street bank’s Global Markets conference in Paris.

He said he did not expect the United States to default, but the deadline for reaching an agreement is approaching soon.

“The closer you get to it, the more you’ll panic. Markets will get volatile, maybe the stock market will go down, Treasury markets will have their own issues,” Dimon said.

Janet Yellen, US Treasury Secretary

“It would also risk undermining America’s global economic leadership and raising questions about our ability to defend our national security interests,” Yellen said if the United States were to default on its debt.

“Millions of Americans could lose their jobs, household incomes would be reduced. American businesses would see credit markets deteriorate, and millions of American families who receive government payments would likely find themselves without the resources that had been given to them. promised,” she added.

“It would almost certainly create global uncertainty about the value of the US dollar and US institutions and leadership, leading to volatility in currency and financial markets and commodity markets priced in dollars,” she said. for follow-up.

David Rosenberg, President of Rosenberg Research

“We have a possible default on our debts and a spreading banking crisis (sorry, Jamie, it doesn’t seem to be over), and the Fed is going to raise rates tomorrow. Focused on an inflation rate that’s actually LOWER now than it was in July 2008. These guys are deaf,” he recently tweeted.

