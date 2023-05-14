Suella Braverman pushes UK pledge to curb immigration





Home Secretary Suela Braberman will reiterate the UK government’s commitment on Monday to reduce net immigration as inflows are expected to hit a record high this year.

In a keynote speech at the National Conservative Congress in London on Monday, Braverman will say he campaigned for Brexit because he wanted the UK to control migration.

The meeting is the second meeting in a week involving Tory leaders seeking to reclaim the political agenda after poor results in local elections earlier this month.

The Conservatives promised in their 2019 general election pledges that the overall number would fall, but official statistics from the Office for National Statistics to be released this month are instead expected to show that net migration has reached record levels.

We need to reduce overall immigration, the Home Secretary will tell the meeting, and former Economy Secretary Michael Gove, former Economy Secretary Jacob Rees-Mogg, and Lord Frost, former Brexit negotiator will also be present.

Frost confirmed on Sunday that he had launched a bid to become a Conservative MP in the next general election.

With Brexit, we can build a high-skill, high-wage economy that is less dependent on low-skill foreign labor. That was our 2019 Manifesto commitment, and it’s something we need to deliver. Braverman would add that trying to control UK borders is not racist.

Public concern about the scale of migration to the UK has been a key driver of the exit campaign in the Brexit referendum. Net migration per year declined from 306,000 at the time of the 2016 vote to 88,000 per year by June 2020, shortly before the UK officially left the EU.

Priti Patel Andrew Matthews/PA at the Conservative Democratic Organization meeting in Bournemouth on Saturday

But since then, the figure has risen to 503,000 in June 2021-2022 and is expected to hit an all-time high this year, driven primarily by a surge in international research post-pandemic, as well as an influx of Hong Kong residents, Ukrainian and Afghan refugees.

On Sunday, The Guardian reported that nine organizations, including the Society of Asian Lawyers and the Association of Muslim Lawyers, had sent a letter to the Bar Standards Board urging it to investigate Braverman’s earlier allegations. reported.

Braverman is a qualified barrister and is subject to certain rules governing professional conduct.

The three-day national conservatism conference is hosted by the Edmund Burke Foundation, a group led by American and Israeli right-wingers. It was after a ceremony in Bournemouth on Saturday to launch the Conservative Democratic Party (Conservative Democratic Organization), which was formed after Prime Minister Boris Johnson was ousted from Downing Street.

Sunak faced a wave of criticism, including former Home Secretary Priti Patel, who blamed the Tories’ poor provincial election results on his leadership at a CDO meeting.

Patel told disgruntled Conservative activists: I think it’s fair to say that if the center of the party had spent more time with us, listened and engaged, our 1,000+ friends and colleagues would not have lost their seats.

The CDO has repeatedly denied the allegations that it was the Bring Back Boris front group, but it was met with cheers when meeting organizer Claire Bullivants suggested on stage that he would benefit the party if he returned to command.

Johnson himself did not appear in person, instead sending a sub-minute video message misspelling the name of the organization.

