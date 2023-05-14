Housing market correction would find new life if U.S. defaults, Moody’s chief economist says





Speaking to Congress earlier this month, Moodys Analytics chief economist Mark Zandi told senators that, according to his calculations, the US Treasury could run out of cash as soon as early June. If Congress does not act and the United States defaults, this would have broad economic consequences.

One of the most vulnerable sectors of the economy is the US housing market.

You see, in the unlikely scenario that the US Treasury defaults or even appears to default, financial markets, Zandi tells Fortune, would put upward pressure on long-term rates like mortgage rates. The average 30-year fixed mortgage rate, which stood at 6.55% on Friday, he said, could climb back above 7% if a default looked likely.

Another big jump in mortgage rates would be a blow to many home buyers and sellers, who were hardest hit by last year’s mortgage rate shock. Already, national housing affordability (or better, lack of affordability) has reached levels not seen since the era of the housing bubble. If mortgage rates spike again, housing affordability could deteriorate beyond the bubble level.

If mortgage rates were to rise, Zandi says, it would accelerate the ongoing correction in the housing market, which lost some momentum this spring. (The latest forecast produced by Moodys Analytics, which does not factor in a default, expects U.S. home prices, which are already down 3% from the 2022 peak, to fall. 8.6% from peak to trough of this cycle).

Zillow is also concerned.

On Thursday, Zillow published an article with the headline: “Debt ceiling default would send US housing market into deep freeze.”

While Zillow economist Jeff Tucker acknowledges that a US default would be “unlikely”, he agrees that he would see mortgage rates rise and bring the housing market back into a sharp downturn.

“If the United States were to default in the coming months, an almost certain consequence would be higher debt yields and interest rates…Introducing default risk, or at least the risk of payments of delayed coupons, would be like an earthquake that would shake fundamental assumption, sending ripples through the financial system and causing investors to question the safety of not only Treasuries but other assets as well. housing, interest rates on mortgages would almost certainly rise in concert,” Tucker writes.

If the United States were to default, Zillow predicts that the average 30-year fixed mortgage rate would hit a high of 8.4% in September, while the volume of home sales would drop 23%. When it comes to home prices, Zillow believes a default would cause a further 1% drop in national home values.

“Any major disruption to the economy and debt markets will have major knock-on effects on the housing market, chilling sales and increasing borrowing costs, just as the market was beginning to stabilize and recover. recover from the major downturn at the end of 2022,” Tucker wrote.

