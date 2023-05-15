Sales in China help Starbucks, Yum, MGM, Disney, Tapestry





Pedestrians walk past Yum! Restaurants Brands Inc. Pizza Hut and KFC in Shanghai, China.

Qilai Shen | Bloomberg | Getty Images

China is leaving pandemic shutdowns behind and US companies like Procter & Gamble, Starbucks and MGM Resorts International say the country’s recovery is boosting their overall sales as consumers in their home markets watch their wallets.

With its large population and burgeoning middle class, China is a market of choice for many multinationals that have seen their US operations mature. But its zero-Covid policy, which imposed severe restrictions to stop the spread of the virus, has hurt the country’s economy and the revenues of the many American companies that sell their goods or services there.

After rolling back the policy in December, China’s economy grew 4.5% in the first quarter. U.S. businesses are signaling that demand in China is back, boosting sales at a time when many U.S. consumers are cutting back on spending.

However, the recovery has not been as quick or dramatic as many investors had hoped. Most companies are still waiting to surpass pre-pandemic sales in China. The travel retail segment is taking even longer to rebound. And Apple’s sales have fallen in its China region, which includes the mainland, Hong Kong and the neighboring autonomous island of Taiwan.

Morgan Stanley analyst Kelly Kim wrote in a research note that the company’s Chinese consumer team expects the recovery to come in three stages: a spring break from February to April, summer “revenge spending” from May to July and a stable recovery from August. .

Restaurants are bouncing back

US-based restaurants were among the businesses that saw demand return to China. But sales have yet to return to 2019 levels.

Starbucks said its same-store sales in China rose 3% in its latest quarter, reversing their declines. Some Wall Street analysts still expected lower same-store sales for the company’s second market.

A year earlier, the coffee giant had suspended its outlook for the year, citing lockdowns in China as one of the reasons for its decision. This quarter, comparable store sales for Starbucks in China fell 23%.

Yum China, Yum Brands’ master franchisee in China, also said same-store sales increased 8% in the first quarter. China is KFC’s largest market and Pizza Hut’s second largest.

“We have benefited from increased mobility and have seen growth of more than 40% in transport and tourism. However, comparable store sales at these locations in the first quarter were still 20% to 30% below 2019 levels,” Yum China CEO Joey Wat said. told analysts on the company’s conference call.

Travel boosts parks and casinos

Tourists pose for a photo at the Shanghai Disney Resort as the resort kicked off a month of festivities from Jan. 13 to Feb. 10 to celebrate the upcoming Chinese New Year.

China Information Service | China Information Service | Getty Images

Chinese consumers also appear to be traveling again as restrictions are lifted, visiting theme parks and casinos. Rising travel and leisure spending benefited a range of US businesses earlier this year.

Disney touted “improved financial results” at its Shanghai and Hong Kong resorts.

“We’ve been really pleased to see the rebound from the pandemic shutdowns we’ve had,” Disney Chief Financial Officer Christine McCarthy told analysts on the company’s conference call Wednesday.

Macau, the world’s biggest gambling hub, has seen a surge in tourists after testing requirements were scrapped for inbound travelers from the mainland, Hong Kong and Taiwan. Tourism peaked during the Lunar New Year holiday in late January.

MGM Resorts International operates MGM Cotai and MGM Macau locations in the region. Earlier this month, the casino giant reported a rapid return to profitability as foot traffic at its Chinese casinos hit pre-pandemic levels. In the first quarter, its properties in China generated adjusted profit of $169 million, or 88% of the division’s adjusted profit four years earlier.

Airbnb said for its most recent quarter, its Asia-Pacific division saw its strongest year-over-year growth for nights and experiences booked. The company closed its domestic operations in China in 2022, shutting down all mainland listings to focus on helping Chinese consumers find accommodation overseas.

“We are encouraged by China’s recent lifting of its travel restrictions, although we expect the resumption of outbound flights to be gradual due to challenges with limited flight capacity,” the company wrote in its quarterly letter to the media. shareholders.

While many US-based businesses are benefiting from China’s rebound, companies are still waiting to see the same recovery in travel retail.

SK-II, a luxury skincare brand owned by Procter & Gamble, saw sales rebound in China, with the notable exception of its retail segment. Overall, Procter & Gamble’s organic sales increased 2% in China. As consumer mobility increases, the consumer packaged goods giant expects its revenue to rebound even more.

Scott Roe, chief financial officer of Tapestry, the parent company of Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman, said on Thursday the company had begun to see an increase in Chinese domestic travel, including to Hong Kong and Macau. Still, he added that global Chinese tourism is below pre-pandemic levels and said the potential for increased travel could provide opportunities.

In its Greater China unit, Tapestry expects a mid-single-digit revenue gain for the fiscal year, including an expected increase of around 50% in the next quarter. The company’s sales momentum in China is helping to offset weakness in the United States as North American consumers become more cautious.

Although many companies have struggled with travel retail in China, at least one company is already seeing sales at duty-free shops and tourist destinations rebound.

Beauty giant Coty said it saw consumer traffic flow back to retailers and reported more thefts to the tropical island and Hainan shopping district, where it has dozens of stores. The French-American company owns Covergirl, Kylie Jenner’s beauty lines and a slew of designer fragrance and cosmetics brands. Coty’s travel retail sales soared more than 30% in the quarter.

A glut of inventory weighed on Coty’s China sales in its latest quarter, but April sales were still above both the year-ago period and the previous two years.

Piper Sandler analyst Korinne Wolfmeyer called the company one of her favorite beauty stocks in a note to clients following Coty’s quarterly earnings report. She partly cited her performance in China.

“We remain cautiously bullish on China for the near-term beauty market, but for COTY in particular, we view the company’s strategic investments in the region and key product launches as a driver of market outperformance.” , she wrote.

CNBC’s Melissa Repko and Stefan Sykes contributed reporting for this story.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnbc.com/2023/05/14/china-sales-help-starbucks-yum-mgm-disney-tapestry.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos