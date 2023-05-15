



Grant Shapps stressed the importance of post-Brexit controls on work visas after government sources confirmed ministers were bracing for a record rise in immigration figures this month.

Official data suggests that annual net immigration will be between 650,000 and 997,000 as non-EU migrants enter the UK for work and study.

Sources told The Guardian that while the cap on that number is likely low, there has been a significant increase.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) figures are set to be released on May 25 and are expected to put pressure on Rishi Sunak for the government’s promise to reduce net migration by tens of thousands in 2019.

The previous record immigration level was 504,000 by June 2022.

When asked about the figure, Energy Secretary Shapps said people from Ukraine and Hong Kong added up to 300,000 to the UK immigration figure.

He told Sky News’ Sunday program Sophy Ridge: This country has a big heart. We opened the country for Ukrainian refugees, for British nationals from Hong Kong.

Looking at these two groups alone, there are well over 300,000. And of course there were people from Syria and elsewhere.

He said Brexit gave Britain control over its immigration policy. That’s because ministers have been repeatedly pressed for easing on UK immigration.

We have a migration advisory board that says there is a shortage in this or that area, Shapps said.

One of the benefits of Brexit right now is that we have control over our own policies. So we can say that people want to help certain sectors.

We should always make sure that only the people our rules and policies bring here come here.

Tensions in the cabinet over legal relocation have typically been reported for months between Home Secretary Suela Braberman and Prime Minister Jeremy Hunt.

The Office for Budget Responsibility said legal immigration would help offset slowing productivity growth, and Hunt acknowledged in November that it was critical to the economy.

Downing Street had to reject suggestions this week that the prime minister had conflicting goals on the matter.

Braverman and Immigration Minister Robert Jenrick have reportedly raised concerns in cabinet about the level of legal immigration.

To avoid a fearful backlash from MPs and the broader Conservative Party, ministers are planning to block families from joining master’s programs abroad at British universities.

The number falling under this provision has increased more than ten-fold in four years, from 12,806 in 2018 to 135,788 by December.

In the fall, Braverman attempted to revive Conservative party commitments to reduce net migration to tens of thousands, despite successive governments failing to achieve their goals.

The Home Secretary said he was eager to cut the overall figure amid calls by party activists to control immigration levels.

She said: I think we definitely need to significantly reduce the number of students, the number of work visas, and especially the number of dependents on those types of visas.

