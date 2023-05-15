Google’s Magical New Editor Pushes Us Towards AI-Perfected Counterfeiting





One of Google I/O’s most impressive demos started with a shot of a woman in front of a waterfall. A presenter on stage tapped the woman, lifted her up and moved her to the other side of the image, with the app automatically filling in the space where she once stood. They then tapped on the overcast sky, and it instantly changed to a brighter cloudless blue. Within seconds, the image transformed.

The AI-powered tool, dubbed Magic Editor, certainly lived up to its name when demoed. This is the kind of tool that Google has been developing for years. It already has a few AI-powered image-editing features in its arsenal, including the Magic Eraser, which lets you quickly remove people or objects from the background of an image. But this type of tool goes one step further by allowing you to change the content and potentially the meaning of a photo in a much more meaningful way.

The magic editor transforms the photo in seconds. GIF: Google

While it’s clear that this tool isn’t perfect and there’s no firm release date, Google’s end goal is clear: to make perfecting photos as easy as typing or drag something on your screen. The company markets the tool as a way to perform complex edits without pro-level editing tools, letting you harness the power of AI to distinguish and transform part of your photo. This includes the ability to enhance the sky, move and resize subjects, and remove parts of an image with just a few clicks.

Googles Magic Editor tries to bundle all the steps needed to make similar edits in a program like Photoshop with a single click, or at least that’s what it looks like in the demo. In Photoshop, for example, you’re stuck using the Content-Aware Move tool (or any of the other methods you choose) to select and move a subject inside an image. Even then, the photo might not look quite right, which means you’ll have to use other tools, such as the Clone Stamp Tool or maybe even the Spot Healing Brush, to fix any remaining artifacts. or an incompatible background. It’s not the most complicated process ever, but as with most professional authoring tools, there’s a definite learning curve for people new to the program.

I’m all for Google making photo editing tools free and more accessible, since Photoshop and some of the other image editing apps are expensive and unintuitive. But putting powerful and incredibly easy-to-use image-editing tools in the hands of nearly everyone who downloads Google Photos could transform the way we edit and view photos. There’s long been talk of how a photo can be edited before it’s no longer a photo, and Google’s tools are bringing us closer to a world where we tap on every image to perfect it, reality or not. .

Samsung recently drew attention to the power of AI-enhanced photos with Space Zoom, a feature that’s supposed to let you capture incredible images of the Moon on new Galaxy devices. In March, a Reddit user tried using Space Zoom on a nearly unrecoverable image of the Moon and found that Samsung appeared to be adding craters and other fixes that weren’t actually there. Not only does this risk creating a false image of the Moon, but it also leaves true space photographers in a strange place, as they spend years mastering the art of capturing the night sky, only for the public is often presented with false.

A sequence of edits with Googles Magic Editor. Image: Google

To be fair, there are a ton of similar photography-enhancing features that are built into smartphone cameras. As my colleague Allison Johnson points out, mobile photography already fakes a lot of things, whether it’s applying filters or blurring a photo, and doctored images are nothing new. But Googles Magic Editor could make a more substantial form of counterfeiting easier and more appealing. In its blog post explaining the tool, Google gives the impression that everyone was striving for perfection, noting that the Magic Editor will offer more control over the final look of your photo while having the ability to correct a missed opportunity that would make a photo look its best.

Call me some sort of weird photo purist, but I’m not a fan of retouching a photo in a way that would alter my memory of an event. If I took a picture of a wedding and the sky was cloudy, I wouldn’t think of swapping it for something better. Maybe I could possibly consider moving things around or magnifying the sky in a photo I post on social media, but even that seems a bit hypocritical. But, again, that’s just me. I could still see a lot of people using the magic editor to perfect their photos for social media, which adds to the larger conversation about what exactly we should consider a photo and if it’s something people should whether or not to be required to disclose.

Google is calling its Magic Editor tech which will be available for select Pixel phones later this year before rolling out to everyone else. If Google is already adding AI-powered image-editing tools to Photos, it seems like only a matter of time before smartphone makers integrate these one-click tools, like the sky replacement or the ability to move a subject, right in a phone’s camera software. . Sometimes the beauty of a photo is its imperfection. It seems that smartphone makers are trying to push us further and further away from this idea.

