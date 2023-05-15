Mae Muller responds to a disappointing result as Britain finish second to last.





England’s Eurovision 2023 entrant Mae Muller made a statement in the finale last night (13 May) about the disappointing result of England finishing second to last.

Sweden’s Loreen won the overall in the final with 583 points. Sweden were the bookies looking to win ahead of the final in Liverpool and Loreen’s song Tattoo had 4/9 odds on bet365 to win on the day of the final.

The victory made Eurovision history as Loreen, who won with the track Euphoria in 2012, became the first woman to win the competition twice.

After the jury vote, Sweden came out on top with 340 points. Combined with the public vote, it increased to 583 votes. Finland and Israel took second and third place respectively.

But the UK wasn’t too far off. Muller was the final act of the evening’s performance, and although her performance was well received by the venue, it failed to inspire the jury or voters in the audience, with Muller subsequently placing 25th. This was penultimate with 24 points.

Commenting on the results, Muller said: I want to say thank you x a lot of jokes but we really did our best in the last few months. she wrote on Twitter last night.

It was not the result we were hoping for, but we are proud of what everyone and we have accomplished along this journey. Congratulations to all countries. I will never forget this journey and I love you all.

— Mae Muller (@maemuller_) May 14, 2023

This year’s competition was held in Liverpool. Ukraine won last year and it is normally held according to the rules of the competition, but due to ongoing political conflicts it was held in England where they were runners-up last year with Sam Ryder.

However, the opening part of the finale is dedicated to Ukraine as the 2022 entry Kalush Orchestra kicks off the contest with a moving rendition of the winning song ‘Stefania’.

The opening also saw a band joined by musicians and celebrities from afar. A portion of the song was cut to a clip of Ryder playing guitar to the song atop Liverpool’s Liver Building.

Other contributions via video include contributions from Joss Stone, Miss Banks, Andrew Lloyd Webber and the Princess of Wales, who played piano on the song.

Then Ryder, later a finalist, returned to the stage to perform his latest single ‘Mountain’ featuring Taylor in surprise on drums. Ryder took the stage with Queen one last time to perform Somebody To Love at the Foo Fighter’s Taylor Hawkins tribute concert.

Elsewhere, the show featured a special video message from ABBA’s Bjrn Ulvaeus, in which former Eurovision contestants paid tribute to Liverpool’s musical history in a medley of songs, as well as the importance of Eurovision to Eurovision and ABBA’s career.

Speaking about winning Eurovision after the tournament, Sweden’s Loreen said: I’m starting to melt! It was surreal at first. ‘what’s the matter?!’ … It’s sinking, it’s so beautiful, thank you so much.”

“It’s so much bigger now and I’m so glad… I love this community… It’s going to be even bigger!”

On the other hand, some fans hoped for the win with Finnish Kreese’s ‘Cha Cha Cha’. You can see all the reactions to the results here.

Stay tuned to nme.com for more Eurovision updates.

