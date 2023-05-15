First and Last Post: Field Marshalling





Every motorsport event is a carefully orchestrated operation requiring multiple disciplines and skills in which the marshalling community plays a very important role.

Sheriffs are volunteers whose primary duty is to keep participants and spectators safe and assist drivers and medical teams in the event of an accident. An important role in which the event does not fire at all.

A small team of 22 sheriffs gathered this weekend for the Extreme E Hydro X Prix in Dumfries and Galloway, Scotland. Because the scope of the event is so unique, marshalling teams have been formed from all disciplines of motorsport including Rally, Rallycross and Race.

Becoming a sheriff is often a calling with volunteers or participants themselves who become lifelong motorsport fans. Reasons for taking the time range from wanting to give back for the sport you love to wanting to get as close to it as possible.

Each sheriff will receive training that ranges from understanding the sheriff role to more intensive training such as learning radio command and medical extraction techniques in the event of an unfortunate accident. Many also become friends with other sheriffs and use their experiences to train them on the job.

Marshall is always among the first people in the venue as the car must get out onto the course before moving onto the track or stage. They come in early for a briefing at race control to assess weather conditions, course conditions and whether the event will run on time. It is the most memorable time of the day, quiet and serene, but with an air of anticipation.

The Chief Marshal will gather everyone arriving for a briefing on what to expect. Weather can be a major factor in how an event is run and the first day of racing in Scotland was no exception. Because fog covered the quarry. The timetable was delayed because race control could not see the course and the medical helicopter grounded. The sheriff asks to keep up to date on the chief sheriff’s delay and to post when the race can eventually go ahead.

At least one sheriff will be stationed at each corner with radios tuned to race control to hear the latest updates. Before each session, race control performs radio checks, calling each marshal in turn to ensure that messages can be sent and received over the correct frequency. Communication is very important in marshalling as all marshals must be able to report accidents, stranded vehicles, debris on the track and other hazards that may affect racing activities.

If an incident occurs on the track, marshals can wirelessly communicate the incident to race control and respond with a flag, safety car or other immediate action. Then use all the drills to help drivers or spectators. This can range from putting out a fire to helping a driver get out of a car or moving a vehicle to a safe location. When the track is clear, the marshal radios race control to notify racing activity to resume. Some meetings are televised so you can follow them in real time, but most rely on information provided by the Sheriff.

At the end of the day, return to the paddock for a briefing for the day. Motorsport UK Training Officer Sam Walker, who coordinated the marshalling team at Extreme E, says marshalling is a great way to get involved in motorsport. There is spirit and teamwork in the marshalling community. You are part of a close meeting with the race, the fans and the car. But the achievements that come together to make the event are hard to beat.

Become a marshal and start your motorsport journey

Volunteer marshals are the heart of British motorsport. Standing out proudly in orange smocks or marshal insignia, they are essential to the safe and effective running of events across the country.

For someone who has a passion for motorsport but doesn’t necessarily want to drive, becoming a marshal is a great way to get close to the action.

Click here for more information on how to become a marshal – https://www.motorsportuk.org/volunteers/marshals/

