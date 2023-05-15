Israel, US and UN thank Egypt for mediating ceasefire with Islamic Jihad in Gaza





Israel, the United States and the United Nations thanked Egypt for its role in mediating a delicate ceasefire with the Palestinian Islamic Jihad terror group in Gaza on Saturday night, ending five days of intense fighting between the two parties.

National Security Adviser Tzachi Hanegbi expressed his gratitude to Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi for his efforts to broker the deal, according to a brief statement from the Prime Minister’s Office on Saturday.

Hanegbi stressed that “calm will be met with calm, and if Israel is attacked and threatened, it will do whatever it takes to protect itself.”

The United States also welcomed the ceasefire agreement on Saturday, praising Egypt as well as Qatar for their role in brokering the deal.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said U.S. officials “worked closely with regional partners to achieve this resolution to hostilities to prevent further loss of life and restore calm for both Israelis and Palestinians.

“We are grateful for the critical diplomatic efforts of President Abdel Fattah El Sisi and senior Egyptian officials, as well as Emir Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani of Qatar,” she added in a White House statement.

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sissi speaks during a press conference in Yerevan on January 29, 2023. (KAREN MINASYAN / AFP)

Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke to Qatari Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani on Saturday to thank him “for Qatar’s partnership and significant efforts to defuse violence throughout the recent hostilities,” State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said in a statement. .

The United States “welcomes Egypt’s crucial role in mediating the ceasefire agreement, which will prevent further loss of civilian life. We also recognize Qatar’s robust efforts to de-escalate the situation and end hostilities, as well as the international community’s support for the ceasefire,” Miller said, adding that “our team has worked tirelessly in cooperation with our partners to support these efforts”.

Miller added that Washington reaffirms “the United States’ unwavering commitment to Israel’s security, as evidenced by our continued support for Iron Dome and other Israeli missile defense systems.” We will remain engaged with our partners to promote calm in the weeks and months ahead. »

“We want to thank Egypt for its efforts,” Mohammad al-Hindi, head of the Islamic Jihad’s political department, told AFP. He has been in Cairo since fighting broke out on Tuesday.

The ceasefire came into effect just after 10 p.m. Saturday, with a last-minute barrage of rockets from Gaza, as sirens sounded in southern and central Israel, and retaliatory Israeli airstrikes s ‘extending several minutes after the deadline announced by Cairo. Late on Saturday night, Israel reported additional incoming fire and said it struck again in Gaza, targeting two underground rocket launchers belonging to Islamic Jihad.

The Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani, in London, May 5, 2023. (Daniel LEAL / AFP)

But calm appeared to be quickly restored, ending an operation that included Israeli assassinations of Islamic Jihad leaders in Gaza and airstrikes that targeted more than 300 sites belonging to the terror group. The group launched more than 1,000 rockets into Israel during the week, killing two civilians – an elderly woman in Rehovot and a laborer from Gaza who worked in a greenhouse near the southern Israeli town of Shokeda.

The UN’s special coordinator for the Middle East peace process, Tor Wennesland, called on Israel and Islamic Jihad to respect the ceasefire on Saturday and said he was “deeply saddened by the loss of life and injuries, including to children and women, resulting from Israeli airstrikes in Gaza and indiscriminate rocket fire into Israel by the Palestinian Islamic Jihad and other militant groups.

“I look forward to the immediate restoration of humanitarian access and all social and economic measures to support Palestinian livelihoods in Gaza,” Wennesland said in a statement.

Meanwhile, National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir said the operation was “good and important”, but warned that his far-right party should not remain silent on security issues, during of a discussion with its deputies Otzma Yehudit on Saturday, according to Ynet information. to place.

“The next operation must be in Judea and Samaria,” Ben Gvir said, using the biblical name for the West Bank. “A good number of terrorists come from there, so the next requirement is also targeted killings.”

National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir speaks to the press during a meeting of his Otzma Yehudit party in the southern city of Sderot on May 3, 2023. (Flash90)

“If the Likud spokespersons thought that I would come with my tail between my legs, the situation is the opposite, I come with the feeling of having influenced the operation. We will not overthrow the right-wing government but we will not sit in a government that follows a line that is not right-wing,” he said.

Prior to the launch of Operation Shield and Arrow, as it is known in the military, Ben Gvir had waged a standoff with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government, boycotting a cabinet meeting last Sunday and threatening to boycott the votes or even to leave the 64 seats. coalition on his party’s dissatisfaction with the handling of several security issues.

With the start of the operation Tuesday morning, Ben Gvir said he was ending the boycott.

Several Hebrew media reports indicated that Ben Gvir was intentionally excluded from deliberations and decision-making on launching the operation for fear that he would leak information before it began. Netanyahu is seen as suspicious of his police minister, repeatedly keeping him out of critical decision-making on security issues.

With Saturday’s ceasefire in effect, Religious Zionism MK Michal Woldiger suggested that Israel should take a tougher line with Gaza’s Hamas leaders, who have stayed out of this round of fighting.

“Hamas is the ruler of Gaza, and as such we are bringing it to a situation it is surrendering to,” he tweeted, adding that Hamas should be forced to return “citizens detained there below as well as Hadar and Oron”, in reference to the Israeli soldiers. Hadar Goldin and Oron Shaul, who were killed in the 2014 Gaza war and whose remains are held by Hamas.

“Only then will it be a ‘ceasefire’ that we can live with,” Woldinger said.

Hamas spokesman Abdel Latif Al-Qanua said the series of violence ended with a “victory for the resistance”.

The so-called joint operations room of various Palestinian terror factions, including Hamas and Islamic Jihad, warned in a statement that their “finger is on the trigger” if Israel resumes its policy of assassinating commanders of terror groups.

Smoke and fire rise from an explosion caused by an Israeli airstrike targeting a building in Gaza, Saturday, May 13, 2023. The building belonged to an Islamic Jihad official. (AP Photo/Ashraf Amra)

National Unity party chairman Benny Gantz, a former defense minister and IDF leader who is also a key member of the opposition, welcomed the ceasefire announcement, tweeting that “the State of Israel and the Israelis have proven their strength once again in recent days and have sent a clear message to the terrorist organizations – against our enemies, we are united, like a mighty fist.

Gantz warned that “it’s not over” and urged residents of southern Israel to comply with authorities’ instructions.

Residents of communities near the enclave have been ordered to stay near bomb shelters overnight, restrictions on movement and gatherings for those within 40 kilometers (25 miles) of Gaza to be adjourned Sunday noon. Roads near the border that had been closed for fear of anti-tank guided missile attacks during the operation were due to reopen at 6 a.m. Sunday, the IDF said, following military assessments. Similarly, restrictions on residents beyond 40 kilometers from Gaza would be lifted at 6 a.m. on Sunday.

Home Front Command rules have imposed school closures, work closures unless employees have a bomb-safe room they can reach in time, and limits on outdoor gatherings at 10 people maximum for those near the Palestinian enclave. Indoor gatherings are limited to 100 people in these areas.

During the five-day operation, Israel killed 18 Islamic Jihad operatives in addition to at least 10 Palestinian civilians, an IDF official said Saturday. Gaza’s Hamas-run health ministry put the death toll at 33, but the IDF official noted that some Gaza civilians were likely killed by Islamic Jihad rockets that landed inside. the band. Another 151 Palestinians in Gaza were injured, according to the enclaves’ health ministry.

Gaza fighters, who began firing rockets in response to Tuesday’s attacks on Wednesday afternoon, launched more than 1,200 projectiles during the conflict on Saturday morning.

Palestinians and supporters of the Islamic Jihad terror group celebrate in Gaza City after a ceasefire agreement was reached with Israel on Saturday, May 13, 2023. (MOHAMMED ABED/AFP)

According to the army, at least 976 of the projectiles crossed the border, while 221 ended up in Gaza, some of them killing four Palestinians.

The IDF said the medium-range Iron Dome and Davids Sling air defense systems intercepted 373 of the rockets, marking a 91 percent intercept rate of projectiles heading towards populated areas. Several rockets landed in towns, killing one person and injuring several others, while causing extensive damage.

The others landed in open areas without causing damage, according to the IDF. Most of the rockets targeted towns in southern Israel, but some reached as far north as Tel Aviv. At least 77 Israelis were also injured in the rocket attacks.

The army also said it carried out strikes against 371 targets belonging to Islamic Jihad during the campaign.

