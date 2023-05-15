Mastercards Europe head defends card fees amid UK regulatory investigation





Mastercards Europe president defended fees it charges merchants as the card network and rival Visa face regulatory scrutiny from the UK, opposition from retailers and threats from Big Tech’s attempts to enter the territory.

We believe in exchange [fees paid to banks for payments on their network] MasterCard Europe President Mark Barnett told the Financial Times, “It’s a mechanism that’s right for everyone sharing the costs and benefits of this payment system.” We think it represents an incredibly good value.

The UK’s payment systems regulator is reviewing cross-border settlement fees charged by card networks on behalf of banks for all debit or credit card payments using the network. Mastercard and Visa account for 99% of these payments in the UK in 2021.

EU regulations introduced in 2015 capped settlement fees at 0.2% of the transaction amount for debit cards and 0.3% for credit cards.

However, after the Brexit transition period, the two networks raised EU-UK online payment fees to 1.15% for debit card transactions and 1.5% for credit card transactions, citing fraud and increased competition.

We think they offer incredibly good value, Barnett says, and caps implemented in Europe in 2015 have helped bring down costs, doubling the number of merchants that accept MasterCard to 100 million in the past eight years. added that it was.

PSR is also working on rate structure fees that are charged directly to the card network rather than to the bank.

Barnett said Mastercard was fully cooperating with both investigations and provided large amounts of data to PSR.

He said the planning fee paid to Mastercard was very small. A 2021 report by the Boston Consulting Group estimated plans fees across Europe to be equivalent to 6p for 50 transactions, though Mastercard said costs would be lower after the card network pulled out of Russia.

Card networks are also under pressure from merchants to cut costs. Trade groups including the British Retail Consortium and Federation of Small Businesses launched the Ax the Card Tax campaign group last year urging PSR to lower card fees.

In November 2021, Amazon said it would not accept UK-issued Visa credit cards as a result of high costs, and one person familiar with Amazon’s position cited settlement fees as one of the stumbling blocks.

Amazon reversed course in a statement in January of last year, saying it was working with Visa on a solution.

The fight came as the West Coast giant expanded its reach into financial services as the relationship between the tech giants and payment companies became increasingly complex.

Apple launched a buy-now-pay-later pilot service in the US in March using its Mastercards network, and Amazon offers installment payments through Barclays in the UK.

We’re doing it with all the big tech companies, with our traditional banking partners, just like we do with fintech, Barnett said. We will not be picky about who we do business with as long as they meet the criteria for our franchise.

Barnett also said the nature of central bank digital currencies being developed by the European Central Bank, the Bank of England and other authorities is still unclear.

suggestion

This new digital form of central bank currency will most likely serve a cash-like role, but many specific functions are still unclear.

We understand the central bank’s need for sovereignty, but there are still many questions about use cases. What is your business model? How is it distributed? What about bank balance sheets?

He said the adoption of CBDCs is unlikely to replace cards and other payment methods.

The UK Treasury has proposed limiting how much money users can hold to avoid the risk of withdrawing money from commercial banks.

They are generally open to competition, he said. CBDCs may have some competition, but considering what we’ve talked about in terms of holdings and use cases, we don’t think it’s a big deal.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ft.com/content/a4db7058-24e2-490a-91a8-c2c6915f2cb8 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos