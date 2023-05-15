Scientist who has worked in the UK for the past 20 years joins China’s hypersonic program





A prominent physicist who has worked in the UK for over 20 years on hypersonic technology has now joined China to lead an innovation team working to make hypersonic flight vehicles more efficient and effective. Zhang Yonghao came to the UK in the early 2000s from China to work as a computational scientist at Daresbury Labs. He was appointed Chair Professor at the University of Edinburgh in 2020, the highest achievable academic position.

How will Zhang Yonghao help China’s supersonic program?

Over the past 20 years, Yonghaos research in the UK has focused on understanding multiscale and multiphysical flow physics through theoretical and computational studies. This field is of great importance in fields such as aerospace engineering, energy production and environmental sciences.

Watch: Pilots hired to help China understand how Western planes work

He has been working on new methods and models in the field of gas dynamics, particularly in lean gas dynamics and multi-scale fluid dynamics. Hypersonic vehicles are important to the development of hypersonic programs because they must withstand high levels of temperature and pressure.

Right after resigning from the University of Edinburgh in October last year, the contract with the Chinese Academy of Sciences Institute of Machinery began.

UK government related

In 2021, concerns about national security and intellectual property theft were raised as the British government investigated scholars with links to China. The survey targeted individuals associated with Chinese organizations, including universities and research institutes.

As a result, in 2022, a significant number of scientists and graduate students were banned from working in the UK for national security reasons. The Guardian reported that the Foreign Office’s screening program rejected more than 1,000 people in 2022, up from 13 in 2016.

According to some experts and academics in the UK, these measures are designed to protect research and development, but pose a threat to scientific cooperation and innovation, especially in areas dominated by China. However, it is unclear why Zhang Yonghao decided to join the National Hypersonic Laboratory based in Beijing, China.

China’s Hypersonic Program and Overseas Cooperation

According to FlightGlobal’s report, China’s hypersonic program is primarily supported by China’s collaborations with researchers and experts from universities in Australia, Germany, Sweden and the United Kingdom. China’s Harbin Institute of Technology and National University of Defense Technology (NUDT) play an important role in China’s hypersonic vehicle development. Both of these agencies work closely with the People’s Liberation Army (PLA).

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wionews.com/world/scientist-working-in-uk-for-last-20-years-joins-chinas-hypersonic-programme-592323 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos