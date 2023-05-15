Reviews | When the rule of law fails us





The key word in this definition is unjustifiable. This is because New York State law provides a defense of justification, which allows a person to use physical force on another person when it is necessary to defend themselves or a third party against such which it reasonably believes to be the use or imminent use. unlawful physical force by that other person.

Even if some restraint were justifiable, Penny could be fined if the restraint is found to be excessive. Thus, he has two main points of legal peril: the initial decision to restrain Neely and the nature of the restraint itself, a prolonged strangulation.

No one should be certain of the outcome of the case. There’s still a lot we don’t know, including the perceptions of fellow train passengers and why Penny held Neely back for so long. But a striking aspect of the public commentary surrounding Neely’s death is the sheer number of people who have shared stories of their own disturbing and dangerous encounters on New York’s subways. In The New Yorker, Adam Iscoe wrote about his encounters, including watching a young man start masturbating in public. On the UnHerd site, Kat Rosenfield wrote that she had been groped, flashed or masturbated probably two dozen times while living in New York.

Viral videos of violent harassment show the cost of tolerance for public disorder. Should passengers stand idly by when, for example, an angry man pulls the hair of a woman next to him? Or when a man assaults a gay passenger in a violent homophobic attack? I am a former resident of New York and a frequent visitor. I can easily think of tense moments when I had to wonder if it would be more or less dangerous for me and for others if I stayed in my place. How passive should we be when unstable men act in public, especially when the police are nowhere to be found?

It is a failure of the rule of law that these issues come up so frequently. And this failure puts the passengers under pressure. This places them in tense situations where the appropriate course of action is unclear. Action and inaction have their risks. What if Penny had done nothing? Would everyone, including Neely, get out of that subway car unscathed? We cannot know for sure, and this lack of certainty creates the conditions for violence.

The best way to solve these problems is not through jury trials of those, like Penny, who take it upon themselves to intervene (as necessary as those trials may be) but rather through the preservation of law and order through the just law enforcement and generous public assistance. Regardless of the outcome of the case against Daniel Penny, we know this: New York has let Jordan Neely down. And it also let down the passengers of this train.

The Times is committed to publishing a variety of letters to the editor. We would like to know what you think of this article or one of our articles. Here are a few tips. And here is our email: [email protected]

Follow The New York Times Opinion section on Facebook, Twitter (@NYTopinion) and Instagram.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2023/05/14/opinion/jordan-neely-killing-subway.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos