Title 42 is gone, but what happens to migrants heading to the United States?





Relative calm has prevailed along the US southern border since Friday, despite widespread fears that the end of a pandemic-era policy aimed at immediately deporting most migrants, even asylum seekers , does trigger a rush to Mexico.

A surge of migrants has in fact occurred, as the expiration of the pandemic-era deportation policy, known as Title 42, nears. Unsure of the impact of the new deterrents , the migrants braved turbulent rivers, cut through barbed wire and scaled the steel border wall to reach the United States and surrender to US Border Patrol agents. On some days last week, arrests reached around 11,000, among the highest on record.

Alejandro Mayorkas, Homeland Security Secretary, said Sunday that officers apprehended only 6,300 migrants on Friday and 4,200 on Saturday. The Biden administration’s new policy, combining the carrot of new legal avenues with the stick of more punitive measures for illegal crossings, was working, Mayorkas said in TV interviews.

Most migrants now have to prove that they were first denied asylum in a country they passed through en route to the United States. And they could face criminal charges, prolonged detention and a five-year ban on re-entry.

But the lull could be the calm before another storm.

The economic, political and environmental forces pushing people into the United States are unlikely to subside in the coming months, and not all new US policies may survive. Minutes after the new policies took effect, immigrant advocacy groups filed a lawsuit to block a provision aimed at discouraging asylum seekers from traveling to the border, likening it to a transit ban canceled under the Trump administration. And hours before Title 42 expired, a Florida federal judge issued an order barring the release of detained migrants in the United States without a court date. (The U.S. government is contesting the decision.)

Beyond US borders, political instability, gang violence and climate change will continue to drive emigration.

Much of the developing world, from Africa and Asia to South America and the Caribbean, is still reeling from the economic ruin wrought by Covid-19 and exacerbated by the war in Ukraine.

Everyone is watching border arrivals, but the root of the problem is push factors within countries of origin that will persist, said Justin Gest, a political scientist at George Mason University who studies the ‘immigration. When crises arise, they generate northward flows, he said.

In recent years, there has been a growing exodus from struggling countries in the Western Hemisphere, such as Venezuela, Cuba and Haiti. Unlike Europe, where several countries are potential destinations for migrants, in the Western Hemisphere almost all roads lead to a single country, the United States.

And, beyond the factors pushing migrants out of their country of origin, the magnet that draws people to the United States is the labor market. Unemployment is at its lowest level in decades, but there are millions of unfilled jobs.

There’s never been a better time for migrants to look for work in the United States, said Wayne Cornelius, an immigration expert and professor emeritus at the University of California, San Diego.

Even most asylum seekers are strongly motivated by the prospect of better-paying jobs, and many of them have contacts who can steer them quickly to job offers, he said.

The Biden administration’s policy aims to deter migrants from embarking on the journey to the border.

So while Title 42 is no longer in effect, other new restrictions are. Migrants do not have the right to seek asylum at the border unless they can prove that a country through which they transited has refused them protection. Exceptions will only be made in extraordinary circumstances, such as medical conditions, or for asylum seekers who used a mobile app to get an appointment at an official port of entry. So far, the number of appointments has been extremely limited.

The Biden administration has announced it will open regional hubs, starting in Colombia and Guatemala, where migrants can apply for refugee status and undergo initial eligibility testing for legal entry into the United States. Canada and Spain have agreed to accept some of these asylum seekers.

Mr Gest, the political scientist, said the United States wants to spread responsibility for absorbing so many migrants, but it is not clear that will work.

Since the beginning of this year, Washington has been encouraging Venezuelans, Cubans, Nicaraguans and Haitians to apply for a humanitarian parole program that allows them to fly directly to the United States and stay there for two years, if they have a financial sponsor.

But many migrants come from countries not covered by the program, such as Colombia, Ecuador and Honduras. And even for the four countries targeted, the number of people trying to enter exceeds 30,000 monthly slots, and many people are not eligible because they lack connections in the United States.

Shauyuri Mejias, 48, from Venezuela, studied the program but found she couldn’t attend. So she crossed the treacherous Darien Gap, a jungle that straddles Colombia and Panama, with her son, daughter-in-law and grandson.

We are the first generation of our family to come to the United States. We have no one to lean on here, said Ms. Mejias, sitting on the bottom bunk in a shelter in El Paso.

The Mejias family managed to use the government app to book an interview at a port of entry and crossed the border before the 42 title was lifted. Among the many frustrated migrants amassed in Mexico, however, patience is doomed to s exhaust. Historically, there is no conclusive evidence that more aggressive enforcement and more punitive penalties discourage mass migration.

El Paso, one of the hardest-hit border towns in recent months, saw a sharp drop in migrant arrests, to just 639 on Saturday, according to internal data shared with The New York Times, from 2,131 on May 10. But that masks potential challenges ahead.

US intelligence estimates that 60,000 to 65,000 migrants were on the Mexican side of the border, according to Border Patrol chief Raul Ortiz. Mexico’s President Andrs Manuel Lpez Obrador said smuggling rings were spreading misinformation that the border would be open once Title 42 expired.

A further push could worsen both the humanitarian crisis and the political headaches of the Biden administration. In recent weeks, shelter operators and doctors in border towns have reported an increase in hospitalizations for injuries sustained by migrants who climbed the border wall.

As she scaled the towering steel barrier under cover of darkness, Rosmarie Cepeda slipped and collapsed to the ground on the El Paso side of the border, breaking her left foot. She underwent surgery and could take six months to recover. The 40-year-old Venezuelan cook said she decided to try her luck after failing to get an appointment on the mobile app.

I was determined to enter the United States. I have three children in Venezuela who depend on me, said Ms. Cepeda, who is recovering in a church shelter and must use a wheelchair.

A large new influx would tax border processing centers. To reduce overcrowding, migrants were sometimes released without dates to report to immigration court for hearings.

The practice is under fire from Republicans as they prepare to put immigration at the heart of their 2024 election campaigns.

If legal challenges make facilities dangerously overcrowded, the optics will hurt the administration, said Stuart Anderson, executive director of the National Foundation for American Policy, a think tank. The American public will blame the president.

