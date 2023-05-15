Afghan on terror watch list arrested at US-Mexico border in San Diego





According to the office of Supervisor Jim Desmond, an Afghan on the terrorism watch list was arrested at our southern border amid a wave of migrants after Title 42 ended.

SAN DIEGO A person on the US government’s terror watch list was arrested near a US-Mexico border crossing in San Diego as thousands of migrants flocked to the US seeking asylum ahead of the expiration of title 42.

In a statement released to local media by Supervisor Jim Desmond’s office, Supervisor Desmond confirmed he heard about the arrest on Wednesday, May 10.

“On Wednesday, I learned from Border Patrol officials that an Afghan on the terrorism watch list had been arrested at our southern border. This arrest occurred after the individual crossed the border alongside ‘a group of migrants near Otay Mesa, California,’ the statement read.

Arrest rumors began circulating on social media when Fox News reporter Bill Melugin tweeted that multiple U.S. Customs and Border Protection sources confirmed officers in the San Diego area had arrested an Afghan national on the FBI’s terrorist watch list.

BREAKING: According to multiple CBP sources, San Diego Sector Border Patrol agents arrested an Afghan national on the FBI’s Terrorist Watch List on Wednesday after he illegally crossed with a group of migrants near Otay Mesa, Calif. . I said the FBI had confirmed the match and was investigating.

— Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) May 14, 2023

CBS 8 contacted the Federal Bureau of Investigations in San Diego, which could not comment on the investigation.

“The FBI has no comment on your specific investigation. We are vigilant in our efforts to detect and assess possible threats, and we are working closely with our federal, state, and local law enforcement partners to ensure the safety of our communities,” the FBI said.

A source with knowledge of the situation who asked not to be identified to the public told CBS 8 that the FBI has closed the arrests.

The identity of the suspected terrorist or the reason he was wanted is unknown. The incident comes as thousands of migrants flocked to the border to seek asylum.

“The lack of a good comprehensive immigration program, we’re creating these masses across the border by not having an understandable process,” Supervisor Desmond said.

Before and after Title 42 expired, CBS 8 saw families on the border sleeping under tarps and trash bags for days. An immigration attorney says fingerprinting and biometrics are standard practice once migrants are picked up by Border Patrol.

“If they say they are afraid to go back to their country of origin, then what happens is that immigration singles them out and gives them screening for asylum purposes,” Narciso said. Cruz, an immigration lawyer.

While more migrants are expected to seek asylum at the border, Supervisor Desmond believes a stronger and more orderly border process is needed.

“It’s inhumane to have all these families across the border in the cold trying to participate in a process they don’t understand. A safe, secure and humane immigration process is what we we need,” he said.

Thousands of migrants made it to the southern borders of the United States ahead of Title 42, which expires on May 11. Title 42 allowed US authorities to turn back migrants who traveled to the US-Mexico border to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

“As a nation, we must remain steadfast in our commitment to protecting the safety and security of our citizens. A strong and orderly border process is crucial to preventing individuals with malicious intent from entering our country. opening borders has allowed fentanyl to flow into our country, asylum seekers to be human trafficked, and terrorists to attempt to enter our country,” said Supervisor Jim Desmond.

WATCH RELATED: Title 42 expires | Here’s what he did, and what’s next

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cbs8.com/article/news/investigations/beyond-the-border/terrorist-arrested-at-us-mexico-border-crossing-in-san-diego/509-2db0f675-676a-403d-a396-8bb80749f441 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos