I want to target a dividend yield of 8.5% with this UK stock!

UK stocks are a great place to find great dividend yields. That’s partly because UK stocks aren’t very popular in international markets. And when the share price goes down, the dividend yield goes up.

But that’s not a bad thing for those investing in UK stocks. After all, many of us invest for passive income. And there is no shortage of companies on the FTSE 100 that offer significant returns.

sustainability

We want great dividend yields, but we need to know if the yields are sustainable. The first place to look is the dividend coverage ratio (DCR), a financial metric that measures the number of times a company can pay out dividends to shareholders.

A score of 2 is generally considered healthy. However, we do not discount companies with low DCRs. It is also important to link this data with market forecasts. Homebuilders, for example, generally had strong DCRs a year ago, but the sector has taken a hit in the past 12 months. As profits declined, so did the coverage ratio.

So when we see good returns, it’s important to look beyond that and explore whether it’s sustainable.

high yield UK stocks

So what are the best dividend stocks to buy in the UK? Well, there are a lot of high yield stocks out there. Here are just a few.

Stock Dividend Rate Aviva7.5% Barratt Developments7.5% Close Brothers Group7.25% Legal & General 8.4% M&G9.9% Phoenix Group8.8% Rio Tinto8%

Given that the FTSE 100 has an average dividend yield of just 3.6%, some of these stocks are offering huge returns.

However, it’s worth emphasizing that many high-yielding stocks have little to no impact on share price appreciation. That’s partly because they reward shareholders primarily with dividends instead of share buybacks.

But for many investors, including myself, that’s fine. After all, many of us practice compound yield strategies that require reinvesting dividends each year.

where is my money going?

As far as personal choices go, my top choice is Legal & General. Its DCR is 1.98 and it has a particularly impressive solvency ratio of 236%. The latter gets a lot of attention in the aftermath of the mini-US financial crisis earlier this year.

It’s not an exciting company, but it offers a wide range of services, primarily in the insurance sector. The company also has an investment arm that didn’t do too well last year, but is confident that this will pick up.

I am also a huge fan of the Phoenix Group. Again, not an exciting company, but it is the largest long-term savings and retirement business in the UK. It has a business model designed to be resilient across economic cycles and has traditionally focused on acquiring and managing mature products.

The DCR for 2022 was 1.6. It could be stronger, but savings and retirement businesses tend to have strong cash flow. So it’s not that I’m too concerned.

Overall, these two stocks could offer a dividend yield of 8.6%, above my target. It’s not guaranteed, but that’s why both were added to my portfolio.

