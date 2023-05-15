1,500 British troops take part in major NATO exercise amid expanding British deployment in Estonia





All three British forces are deployed to Estonia to train and operate as part of their NATO commitments. More than 1,500 troops were deployed for Exercise Spring Storm, demonstrating that the UK-led NATO Enhanced Forward Deployed (eFP) Battlegroup has been strengthened to a brigade-size force. 14,000 personnel from 11 NATO countries will demonstrate interoperability in multi-domain training scenarios as part of the exercise.

More than 1,500 British troops will train alongside thousands of NATO allied country personnel as part of a major exercise in Estonia.

Exercise Spring Storm is the largest annual military exercise involving the British-led NATO-reinforced Forward Presence Battlegroup comprising British and French forces, with more than 14,000 personnel scheduled to participate from 11 NATO countries.

At NATO summits over the past few years, the UK has committed to increasing the scale of its eFP commitments, and this year’s exercise marks the first time the UK has conducted a brigade-scale deployment to Estonia involving hundreds of more personnel than previous deployments.

Spread across the rugged and varied Estonian terrain, ground units are tested by moving into armored vehicle maneuvers and allied warfare in realistic battlefield scenarios including trench assaults, reconnaissance missions, and light infantry tactics.

Defense Secretary Ben Wallace said:

Hundreds of British troops in our armed forces will again train alongside personnel from 11 NATO countries, demonstrating the strength of interoperability with our partner countries and our combined commitment to the NATO alliance.

Britain and its allies will continue to support Ukraine and defend our shared values ​​and freedoms while Russian forces continue their illegal invasion of Ukraine, which threatens the stability of Europe.

In addition to the ground-based component of the two-week exercise, RAF personnel will conduct reconnaissance and air-ground integration training, while Royal Marine Corps Commandos will also conduct beach assault training to test Britain’s naval capabilities.

The eFP provides a sustained NATO presence along its eastern border, and deployed forces act as a deterrent against any aggression toward the alliance’s borders. Recent actions taken as part of the UK-led eFP include the aerial interception of Russian aircraft by RAF fighters.

Members of the British Army’s 7th Light Mechanized Brigade Combat Team (7LMBCT) Headquarters and Light Dragoons Battlegroup (LD BG) join the Queens Royal Hussars (QRH), which includes the Challenger 2 tank, Warrior and CV90 infantry fighting vehicles, and the Jackal. , CAESAR self-propelled howitzers and other artillery including British GMLRS and US HIMARS.

Supporting the air-based exercises will be four Wildcat helicopters, five Apache helicopters and three RAF Typhoon fighters.

Queens Royal Hussars commanding officer Lieutenant Colonel Steve Wilson said:

eFP is looking forward to the opportunities provided by Exercise Spring Storm. The opportunity to train on terrain that we might have to defend adds to the gravitas of training.

Our battle groups are fully integrated with the Estonian 1st Brigade and bring highly trained and capable British and French troops to the field. We will be bringing a wide range of striking abilities, from Main Battle Tanks (MBTs), anti-tank and artillery to snipers, mortars, engineers and tactical air controllers. We look forward to further demonstrations of the ability and resolve of the NATO Alliance.

This training is conducted in a peer-to-peer format, testing the reconnaissance capabilities of the LD combat team against the heavy armor of the QRH front and vice versa.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.gov.uk/government/news/1500-uk-troops-join-major-nato-exercise-amid-expanded-uk-deployment-to-estonia The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos