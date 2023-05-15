The COVID-19 pandemic has killed more than 80,000 people in New York, nearly 1.13 million in the United States, according to CDC count





The coronavirus pandemic, although officially over, has killed more than 80,000 New Yorkers and a total of 1.13 million Americans, affecting virtually every facet of our lives.

The latest data compiled by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows that 80,485 people in New York State have died during the COVID-19 emergency, about half of them in New York.

The New York area was the initial epicenter of the COVID outbreak, but its rapid spread has affected the rest of the country as well.

From March 2020 to last week — when a federal law approved by Congress and President Biden ended the emergency — the virus has killed 1,127,928 Americans.

Some elected officials and public health experts are urging people to stay up to date on COVID vaccinations — especially the elderly and immunocompromised.

“Even though the federal public health emergency is over, I encourage every New Yorker to remain vigilant against COVID-19 and to use all tools available to protect themselves, their loved ones and their communities,” said Governor Kathy Hochul in her latest COVID update.

“Keep up to date on vaccine doses and be sure to test before gatherings or travel. If you test positive, talk to your doctor about potential treatment options.

While the worst of the pandemic has passed, there is still a lot of debris left.

“Declaring the end of the pandemic does not mean all is well,” said Dr. Ayman El-Mohandes, dean of City University’s Graduate School of Public Health.

El-Mohandes said a considerable number of patients are still suffering from “long COVID” – lingering symptoms such as brain fog, breathing problems, erectile dysfunction and hair loss.

He also noted that those who did not undergo medical examinations for fear of catching COVID could end up with a diagnosis of cancer that could have been discovered at an earlier stage.

“We must continue to be sensitive to people whose recovery may take longer. For them, the pandemic is not over,” he said.

The COVID outbreak has especially upended our way of life in New York – with fearful people leaving the area, job losses, business closures, and the impact on students of school closures.

Disadvantaged and minority communities have been hardest hit.

“We have to be aware that communities have persistent needs,” El-Mahandes said. “It is important that optimism does not blind us to these continuing needs from a health point of view, from a social point of view and from an economic point of view.”

Before vaccines and drug treatments were widely available, the elderly and immunocompromised suffered the most deaths, including in nursing homes.

First responders put their lives on the line to save others – especially EMTs and paramedics who transported sick and dying COVID patients to hospitals, as well as doctors, nurses and other medical staff who worked even at times when they lacked personal protective equipment to protect them.

Lessons from the pandemic must be heeded by strengthening global communication and data sharing and bringing poorer countries together to prevent variant outbreaks, the CUNY health dean said.

“We are all in this together. Unless we address these situations globally, they will persist,” El-Mahandes said.

