UK promises hundreds of new attack drones to Ukraine ahead of Zelenskyy-Sunak summit | world news





Britain has pledged to send hundreds of new long-range attack drones to Ukraine ahead of today’s meeting between Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Rishi Sunak.

Ukraine’s president is due to meet with Sunak at the prime minister’s retreat, Checkers, for “substantial negotiations” on military aid.

2 Russian Commanders Killed – Latest Updates

The government said Sunac will today confirm additional deliveries of hundreds of air defense missiles and additional unmanned aerial systems, including hundreds of new long-range attack drones with a range of over 200 km.

Sunak called it a “significant moment” in Ukraine’s resistance to Russian invasion, adding “we must not disappoint them.”

It comes as Mr. Zelensky embarks on a multi-stop European tour to bolster allied support as Kiev prepares to counterattack Russian forces.

Prime Minister Zelensky tweeted ahead of his arrival, describing Britain as a “leader” in Ukraine’s expansion of its capabilities on the ground and in the air.

The British government’s announcement of additional military support follows the confirmation of a donation of long-range precision missiles to the Ukrainian armed forces.

The government said additional provisions to be finalized later today would be delivered in the coming months.

On Saturday, the German government promised Kyiv its largest military aid package to date, with the delivery of additional arms worth 2.7 billion euros (£2.35 billion).

Use the Chrome browser to make the video player more accessible.

2:50 What will happen next in Ukraine?

France also promised additional military aid when President Emmanuel Macron and Zelenskyy held a surprise summit in Paris on Sunday.

Macron’s office said France would deliver dozens of light tanks and armored vehicles “in the coming weeks”, but did not give specific numbers.

Read more: Has Ukraine’s counterattack begun? Ukraine’s home of Eurovision hit by missile.

Britain has been one of the biggest providers of military aid to Ukraine since the February 2022 invasion, providing aid worth £2.3 billion last year and pledging a similar amount in 2023.

Sunak and Zelensky last met in February when the Ukrainian president visited Britain for the first time since Russia invaded the country.

Meanwhile, fierce fighting continues in the eastern Ukrainian city of Bakhmut, with heavy losses on both sides.

The armies of Kiev and Moscow were unable to take full control of the city, despite months of fighting.

Mr. Zelensky said his forces would not attack Russian territory as part of a counteroffensive.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.sky.com/story/ukraines-president-volodymyr-zelenskyy-arrives-in-uk-for-substantive-negotiations-with-rishi-sunak-12881273 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos