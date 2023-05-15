Analysis: Why Erdogan’s fate matters to Biden and the United States





President Recep Tayyip Erdogans’ struggle to cling to power in a close election in Turkey is the latest twist in a story of global strongmen defining the presidency of Joe Bidens.

Erdogan’s fate will have major implications not only for his country’s democracy, which he has worked to weaken, but also for US foreign policy. Although Turkey is a NATO ally, Erdogan has often frustrated Washington, for example, by siding with Russia and suggesting a rapprochement with Syria.

The late Sunday vote tally put Erdogan in the lead, but slipping below the 50% threshold needed to avoid a runoff that could strip him of power or lead to horse-trading among key figures to extend his rule.

Opposition leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu pledged to undertake any struggle necessary to secure rights, law and justice for Turks. Our people must be convinced that we will definitely win and that we will bring democracy to this country, he said. He also accused the authorities of preventing the counting of ballots with the highest percentage of opposition votes. Erdogan said he believed the final vote tally would show him over 50%, enough to avoid a potentially risky run-off.

Erdogan has puzzled successive US presidents. His civility toward fellow Russian President Vladimir Putin of late has vexed the United States as it seeks to salvage Ukraine’s sovereignty after Moscow’s unprovoked invasion more than a year ago. year.

Biden’s entire presidency has unfolded in the shadow of autocrats, assaults on democracy, and aspiring strongman leaders abroad, and especially at home.

His eventual White House legacy will be dominated by his confrontation with Putin and the revitalization of the transatlantic alliance to support democracy in Ukraine with a multibillion-dollar aid and weapons pipeline.

The Americas’ Most Important Foreign Policy Challenge The rise of a stronger, more nationalistic China is meanwhile exacerbated by Beijing’s most aggressive leader in decades, President Xi Jinping, who offers the world a political role model alternative to Western democracy and increasingly challenging American globalization. interests. In recent months, Biden has also parted ways with longtime partner Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu over now-halted attempts to overhaul the justice system, which some US experts say will allow his government to extreme right to restrict democracy.

But none of these leaders pose an existential threat to American democracy. For the first time in generations, this danger comes from within.

A CNN town hall event in New Hampshire last week showed former President Donald Trump, the front-runner for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, has a deep disregard for American democracy with his new and false claims that he has been re-elected in 2020 and his downplaying of what really happened when his supporters attacked the US Capitol on January 6, 2021.

Trump has signaled he will take American diplomacy back to the days when he relished sitting down with strongman leaders in transactional meetings featuring Putin, Xi and North Korean bully Kim Jong Un. Hampshire, for example, he refused to say whether he wanted democratic Ukraine or Russia to win the war. Meanwhile, at his political rallies, Trump has promised his supporters to tear down institutions of governance and an independent judiciary that seeks to hold him accountable in multiple criminal investigations.

And last week, amid a growing border crisis, he pledged to launch the largest mass deportations of migrants in US history. Given the breadth of support Trump enjoys in the GOP primary race and through multiple interviews with voters, it’s clear his act as a budding autocrat strikes a chord among his supporters, who have long disdained the institutions of Washington which, according to them, are condescending to them.

Biden has often said that Trump’s equivocation on extremism after a murderous white supremacist march in Charlottesville, Va., in 2017 was what convinced him to run for office again. Such a message was central to the Democratic midterm campaign last year. And that’s already a basis for Bidens’ re-election bid.

The theme was on his mind Saturday in a commencement address to graduates of Howard University in Washington, which also served as a preview of his message to black voters, a critical Democratic constituency that will be counted on for turnout in November. 2024.

It’s still a battle for the soul of the nation, the president says, calling for a new effort to counter an assault on U.S. elections and voting rights and stabbing democracy in the throat which was leveled by Trump in 2020 and early 2021.

The backdrop to many of Bidens’ national initiatives is an attempt to prove to some voters drawn to Trump’s strongman rhetoric and government bashing that democracy can still work. That’s why he enacted a bipartisan infrastructure law that sends billions of dollars to projects across the country. The White House argues the measure sparked an industrial rebound, including in many regions, like the Midwest, where Trump’s support is strong.

Biden has repeatedly invoked an international fight to preserve democracy to complement the one he says he is waging at home. At a summit of democracies he convened at the White House in March, he cited his presidency and the West’s massive effort to save Ukraine as a sign of a turning point in history far of autocratic rule as well as signs of democratic revival in parts of Asia and Africa.

Through the commitment of the leaders gathered today and the persistence of people from all parts of the world demanding that their rights be respected and their voices be heard, were seeing real indicators that were turning the tide here, Biden said.

A defeat of Erdogan would eliminate a leader who has worked for two decades to weaken the influence of democratic institutions in Turkey, such as the courts, the press and the main bases of economic power. In a new term, however, he would likely further curtail freedoms while continuing to frustrate Western leaders.

In recent months, for example, Erdogan has blocked Sweden and Finland from joining NATO after their leaders decided to join the alliance following Putin’s invasion of Ukraine. He demanded a crackdown on Kurdish exiles in the two Nordic countries whom he considers terrorists. He finally lifted his veto on Finland but is still blocking Sweden’s membership. The move was a classic example of how Erdogan advances his own and Turkey’s interests regardless of existing alliance structures and why he has long been a headache for the West.

Before the election, Kilicdaroglu spoke in very similar terms about the need to preserve democracy as Biden does in the United States. The echo in their rhetoric was another sign of how things have changed in that America, the longtime guardian of democracies abroad, now faces some of the same threats to the state of straight to her house.

Biden made a quixotic comment about Turkey’s election after meeting a group of reporters on Sunday on a bike ride in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, saying: I hope whoever wins, wins. There are enough problems in this part of the world.

Bidens’ quest to preserve democracy abroad has rekindled a classic dilemma that has long complicated US foreign policy about what to do when democratic values ​​and the country’s strategic interests collide.

This balancing act has crystallized most dramatically in recent years with the murder and dismemberment of Washington Post columnist and US resident Jamal Khashoggi at the Saudi consulate in Istanbul in 2018. Amid a storm of Global criticism Trump has refused to cut ties with Saudi strongman and de facto leader Mohammed bin Salman, believing the United States and the kingdom have lucrative business ties, including billions of dollars in arms sales.

Biden, during the 2020 election campaign, demanded a rethink of US relations with Saudi Arabia but, as president, he went there and hit the crown prince last year at a when the United States called on the kingdom to pump more. oil to mitigate the high gas prices that were hurting Democrats.

A similar dilemma could play out on a smaller scale in another kingdom in Thailand, following an election on Sunday that saw progressive and democratic parties campaign to restore full democracy after years of military-backed rule and strongly influenced by the powerful generals of the country. Any attempt by the conservative establishment to quell a defeat would increase pressure on the United States to come out in favor of democratic reform. But that would risk pushing Thailand, a longtime US ally that was particularly critical of Washington during the Vietnam War, further toward China, weakening US influence in Southeast Asia at a time of critical stresses.

Such calculations underscore that sustaining democracy while rooted in the DNA of the Americas is often complicated when broader geopolitics is involved. And they help explain why the United States cannot simply ignore or reject a regional strongman like Erdogan, even if he emerges victorious from a tainted election.

