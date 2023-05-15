Prime Minister welcomes President Zelensky’s visit to the UK ahead of the expected deployment of Ukrainian troops.





PM will welcome President Zelenskyy to Checkers today for discussions following Ukrainian president’s tour of European capitals Following last week’s confirmation that Britain has donated long-range precision missiles, announcing more military support to support the effort

President Zelensky arrived in Britain this morning to discuss Ukraine’s continued military resistance to Putin’s brutal invasion.

The president will brief the prime minister during a meeting with European leaders over the weekend as Ukraine prepares for a period of intensification of military activity.

The visit comes ahead of the Council of Europe summit in Iceland, attended by the prime minister and President Zelensky virtually, and the G7 summit in Japan. Through this meeting, the Prime Minister will promote continued international support for Ukraine in terms of military aid and long-term security guarantees.

Last week the UK confirmed that we had delivered Storm Shadow precision missiles to Ukraine. It is the first long-range cruise missile in Ukraine’s arsenal and will be critical in defending the country from relentless bombing of critical national infrastructure.

Today the Prime Minister will confirm that hundreds of more air defense missiles and additional unmanned aerial systems will be delivered by the UK, including hundreds of new long-range attack drones with a range of over 200 km. All of this will be delivered over the next few months as Ukraine prepares to bolster its resistance to the ongoing Russian invasion.

The equipment will support Ukraine in the expected military surge to counter Russian forces in the coming months. At today’s meeting, the Prime Minister will discuss with President Zelenskyy what assistance Ukraine needs from the international community in terms of immediate military equipment and long-term defense.

The Prime Minister is working with the G7, NATO and other partners to put Ukraine in the strongest possible position by providing the kind of guarantees and capabilities needed to strengthen and protect long-term security long after the war is over. A just and lasting peace.

The Prime Minister said:

This is a defining moment in Ukraine’s resistance to a terrible war of aggression that they neither chose nor provoked. Continued support from the international community is needed to prevent ruthless and indiscriminate attacks that have become commonplace for over a year.

We must not disappoint them. The front lines of Putin’s war of aggression may be in Ukraine, but fault lines span the entire world. It is in the interest of all of us to make sure that Ukraine succeeds and that Putin’s barbarism goes unrewarded.

That’s why Britain continues to provide support to Ukraine, from tanks to training to ammunition to armored vehicles. And this message of solidarity will resonate loudly in every meeting with fellow world leaders going forward.

President Zelenskyy will meet with the Prime Minister at Checkers and become the first world leader to be hosted by the Prime Minister at his official residence. The visit follows Zelensky’s second visit to the UK after he left Ukraine after Putin’s full-scale invasion in February 2022.

At the meeting, the Prime Minister will reiterate the importance of Britain providing a comprehensive aid package to Ukraine, putting Britain in the strongest position to secure lasting peace for the country.

This means that the military equipment we provide must be strengthened through training, economic assistance, tough sanctions against the Putin regime, and long-term security guarantees that ensure Ukraine’s sovereignty will never be violated in this way again.

To that end, last year Britain trained 15,000 Ukrainian troops in battlefield readiness. In February, the prime minister announced that Britain would develop a new training program for Ukrainian pilots to support efforts to build a new Ukrainian Air Force with NATO-standard F16 jets.

This summer we will start a basic flight phase for a group of Ukrainian pilots to learn basic training. It adapts a program used by British pilots to give Ukrainians piloting skills that are applicable to different types of aircraft. The exercise goes hand-in-hand with Britain’s efforts to work with other countries to provide Ukraine with its F16 jet fighter of choice.

Next month, Britain will hold a Ukraine Recovery Conference to boost international investment to help rebuild Ukraine and promote emerging sectors in which the country thrived before Putin’s full-scale invasion, such as clean energy and technology.

Britain provided $2.3 billion in military aid to Ukraine in 2022, more than any country other than the United States, and the prime minister has promised to maintain that level this year.

As of 2023, Britain has provided equipment including a squadron of Challenger 2 main battle tanks, self-propelled guns, hundreds of armored vehicles, and sophisticated missiles including the Starstreak and Storm Shadow. Today’s announcement is closer to these previous donations.

Since the outbreak of full-scale war, the UK has trained 15,000 Ukrainian troops in the UK in addition to the 22,000 troops trained in Ukraine under Operation Orbital from 2014 to 2022.

