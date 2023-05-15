Vietnam’s richest person to list Vinfast in US via $23 billion SPAC deal with Lawrence Hos Black Spade





Thuy Le, Global CEO of VinFast, in front of VinFast’s VF8 electric vehicles charging for… [+] shipping at a port in Haiphong, Vietnam on November 25, 2022.

Linh Pham/Bloomberg

Vinfast, controlled by Vietnam’s richest man, Pham Nhat Vuongs Vingroup, has agreed to merge with casino magnate Lawrence Hos Black Spade Acquisition Co. in a deal that values ​​the electric vehicle maker at around $23 billion.

The deal with Black Spade, a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC), is expected to be finalized in the second half of this year. This paves the way for the US listing of Vinfast, which has been looking to launch a US IPO for two years to help fund its global expansion.

Vinfast has already demonstrated its ability to quickly reach international markets, Thuy Le, Vinfast’s global CEO, said in a statement. The partnership with Black Spade and the listing of Vinfast in the United States represents the ideal route to raise capital for our future global ambitions.

Vinfast, which plans to build a factory in North Carolina, began shipping its vehicles to the United States in November to directly challenge electric vehicle giant Tesla in its home market. Deliveries to Canada and Europe are planned for later this year.

Besides auto manufacturing, Vinfasts majority shareholder Vuong has interests in real estate, retail, consumer electronics and healthcare through Vingroup, Vietnam’s largest conglomerate by market value. He is the richest person in the country with a net worth of $4.2 billion, according to the Forbes real-time ranking of billionaires.

Vuong and Vingroup recently pledged to inject an additional $2.5 billion of fresh capital into Vinfast to help accelerate the global expansion of electric vehicle makers.

Vinfast is very well positioned to take advantage of the electric vehicle lifestyle trend and we are very excited about Vinfast’s potential future growth in Vietnam and globally, said Dennis Tam, President and Co-CEO of Black spades.

Black Spade, which raised $169 million in its 2021 U.S. IPO, sponsored by Black Spade Capital, an investment firm backed by Lawrence Ho, son of late Macau gambling legend Stanley Ho and chairman of casino operator Melco International.

