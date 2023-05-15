Here’s What Could Happen To The Military If The U.S. Doesn’t Pay Off Its Debt





As the United States sets the barrel of a deadline for raising the national debt ceiling, past and current Pentagon leaders are sounding the alarm about how such an event could be deeply damaging to the country and to those who protect him.

Disrupted military salaries, late benefit checks for veterans and a blow to US national security are just a glimpse of what could happen.

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin made that clear this week, telling lawmakers that the Pentagon “will not, in some cases, be able to pay our troops with any degree of predictability” in the event of a default. .

And the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, General Mark Milley, said such an event could also “embolde China and increase the risk to the United States.”

The debt limit is the dollar amount up to which the Treasury Department can borrow to pay for expenditures approved by Congress and decided through the annual appropriation process.

The Biden administration and the GOP have stalled on the issue, with congressional Republicans demanding cuts in exchange for lifting the cap. The White House, however, has firmly asserted that the limit should be raised now, and talks on cutting spending will be handled separately.

As the deadline approaches a week away, tension between the White House and congressional leaders to avoid a default so far has not progressed.

The Treasury Department has warned that the country could default, an event unprecedented in modern times, as early as June 1.

And the Congressional Budget Office (CBO) released a report on Friday estimating that the federal government’s deadline could now be the “first two weeks of June.”

Because the Treasury was never unable to pay U.S. debt obligations — the only exception being the War of 1812 when parts of Washington were burned down, including the Treasury building — it’s unclear exactly what would be the effect on government payments.

As the question depends on how the Treasury Department decides to prioritize US bonds, it remains to be seen which takes precedence. Ongoing obligations that deal with national security, however, necessitate much of this change.

The Department of Defense spends billions of dollars every day on military, civilian, and contractor compensation; fuel to run bases and keep ships at sea; maintain the US nuclear deterrent; ensure the operation of production lines; and Social Security, Medicare and retirement payments for veterans, according to Arnold Punaro, a retired two-star Marine Corps general and former staff director for the Senate Armed Services Committee.

“It would not only be a huge stain on the credibility of the United States in a very dangerous and unstable world, it would be the equivalent of a government shutdown of our national security,” Punaro said of a default.

“The government could use all the revenue it collects if the debt ceiling is not raised, but those amounts would be woefully insufficient to support normal operations,” he added.

For military salaries alone, the United States is expected to pay about $4 billion on June 15, according to analysis released earlier this week by the Bipartisan Policy Center.

On June 1, an additional $12 billion is supposed to be earmarked for military and civilian retirement payments and $12 billion for veterans’ benefits.

This isn’t the first time past and current Pentagon officials have sounded the alarm about how a default would affect the military.

In a letter published in October 2021, the last time Washington approached the cap, Austin warned that a default would “undermine the economic strength on which our national security relies” and that “it would also seriously harm our military and to their families”.

“I would have no authority or ability to guarantee that our military, civilians or contractors would be paid in full or on time,” he wrote at the time.

Austin noted that the benefits of 2.4 million military retirees and 400,000 survivors would be at risk, federal contractors could see their payments delayed, and America’s international reputation and the stature of the U.S. dollar would be threatened.

Seven of Austin’s predecessors, in a separate letter to Congress, said if a default cut off payments to members of the military, it’s unclear whether they would ever be reimbursed.

Congress eventually raised the debt ceiling to around $31.4 trillion at the end of 2021, but not without months of drama.

Lawmakers are back in a similar situation this spring as the GOP-led House held firm against raising the debt ceiling without major spending cuts.

Turkey’s homeland security president accuses Mayorkas of ‘neglect of duty’

President Biden and Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) Earlier this week sat down with other congressional leaders to figure out a way forward, but no major movement has occurred.

For now, Pentagon leaders are making sure Congress understands the consequences of defaulting.

“There are just a number of things that we are working on with allies and partners that may call into question whether or not we will be able to deliver programs, but most importantly it will affect the livelihoods of our troops and our civilians,” Austin told lawmakers Thursday.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://thehill.com/policy/defense/4002554-heres-what-could-happen-to-the-military-if-the-us-defaults-on-its-debt/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos