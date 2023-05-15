Zelensky visits UK to send hundreds of missiles and attack drones to Ukraine





Get free morning headline emails on news from reporters around the worldSign up for free morning headline emails

When Volodymyr Zelensky arrived in Britain to bolster support for his country’s war effort, he was greeted with a hug by Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.

The Ukrainian president met with his friend, the prime minister, as part of a European tour pressuring leaders for more military aid. Mr. Sunak welcomed Mr. Zelensky as the first foreign visitor to the Checkers rural retreat since becoming Prime Minister.

“Welcome back,” the prime minister said in a tweet, including a photo of the two leaders in a warm embrace.

And the prime minister praised the courage of Ukrainian leaders during World War II, comparing Mr. Zelensky to Sir Winston Churchill.

Announcing the visit, Zelensky said on Twitter: The UK is a leader in expanding our capabilities on land and in the air.

Keep up to date on the Russo-Ukrainian War.

This cooperation will continue today. I will meet my friend Rishi. We will conduct substantive negotiations both face-to-face and through delegations.

Rishi Sunak said Britain would maintain support for Ukraine ahead of talks with Zelensky.

The Prime Minister said: This is a defining moment in Ukraine’s resistance to a terrible war of aggression that they did not choose or provoke.

Continued support from the international community is needed to prevent ruthless and indiscriminate attacks that have become commonplace for over a year.

We must not disappoint them.

And after the pairing talks, Mr Sunak said Britain would be ready to help train Ukrainian pilots to use Western fighters “relatively soon”.

He said providing fighter jets was “not straightforward”, but said Britain would play a “key role” in a coalition of nations supporting war-torn countries.

“It is not a simple task as Volodymyr and I have been discussing building that fighter combat aircraft capability,” the prime minister said.

“Not only the provision of the planes, but also pilot training and all the logistics that go along with it, the UK can play a big role.

“One thing we will actually start relatively soon is training Ukrainian pilots, which we discussed today, and we are ready to implement these plans in a relatively short time.”

Zelensky said on Twitter that the UK is a leader in expanding our capabilities on the ground and in the air.

(Sky News)

And Mr. Zelensky said the two had discussed Western fighters and expected a very important decision to be made soon.

The President of Ukraine told broadcasters: Today we talked about jets. This is a very important topic for us because we have no control over the sky. He said Ukraine and Britain were real partners and Sunak knew details of the battlefield.

We want to build this jet coalition and I’m very positive about that.

We’ve talked about it and you’ll hear a few of them in the near future. I think it’s a very important decision, but we need to work a little harder on it.

A Sunaks spokesman said there were “no plans” to supply Ukraine with British-operated Typhoon or F-35 jets, and said the Ukrainian government had chosen the more widely used F-16 as its Western fighter.

Earlier that day at Checkers, the Prime Minister’s residence in Buckinghamshire, Sunak said: “There is a lot of great history here. In fact, this room is where Winston Churchill gave many of his famous speeches during World War II.

Even today, your leadership, your nation’s courage and fortitude inspire us all. We look forward to discussing what more we can do to support you and your country.

Mr Sunak confirmed that the UK will deliver hundreds of air defense missiles and additional drones, including hundreds of new long-range attack drones. The government said it would be delivered in the coming months as Ukraine prepares to bolster its resistance to the ongoing Russian invasion.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak (left) and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky during their final visit to the UK (Peter Nicholls/PA)

(PA wire)

Last week, Britain confirmed it would supply Ukraine with requested long-range Storm Shadow missiles to fight the Russian invasion force.

Defense Secretary Ben Wallace said the weapon would give Ukraine its best chance at defending itself.

The Kremlin said Russia had a “very negative” view of Britain’s decision to supply Ukraine with long-range Storm Shadow cruise missiles and other military equipment, but did not believe it would change the outcome of the conflict.

At today’s meeting, Sunak and Zelensky will discuss what assistance Ukraine needs from the international community, including immediate military equipment and long-term defense.

Prime Minister Zelensky met Pope Francis at the Vatican over the weekend after promising Italy’s full support in defending Kiev against Russian invasion.

President Zelensky and the Pope shook hands at the Vatican over the weekend.

(AFP/Getty)

Earlier, he met with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, who condemned Russia’s brutal and unjust aggression, promised Italy’s support for Ukraine for as long as necessary, and called for Russia to withdraw immediately.

And Mr. Zelensky is visiting Germany for the first time since Russia invaded Ukraine. There he received military honors from Prime Minister Olaf Scholz.

Berlin has announced a record $2.7 billion ($2.4 billion) military aid to Ukraine, and has promised additional aid to Kiev for as long as it is needed.

The Ukrainian president and his team actively promoted Kyiv’s ten-point peace plan and urged world leaders to hold a world peace summit under the proposal.

It calls for the territorial integrity of Ukraine, the withdrawal of Russian troops and the cessation of hostilities, and the restoration of Ukraine’s borders. Mr. Zelensky has repeatedly said that the plan is non-negotiable.

Prime Minister Zelensky on Monday praised the “important and powerful” military aid from Britain, France and Germany and said he was satisfied with the agreement reached during a tour of Europe.

“(At the talks) the priority was our counterattack action. I am very happy with the outcome and the agreement,” he said while visiting Mr. Sunak.

After admitting on Friday that Russian forces had retreated north of the Ukrainian battleground city of Bahmut, the British Ministry of Defense said it was likely that Russian troops had withdrawn in bad order.

The defense ministry said the Russian 72nd Separate Vehicle Rifle Brigade, created last fall, has suffered from low morale and claims of limited combat effectiveness, and its deployment at Bakhmut reflects a serious shortage of reliable combat units on the Moscow side.

Mr. Zelensky’s visit came after two military commanders, Vladimir Putin, were killed in eastern Ukraine, the Russian military said, warning of renewed efforts by Kiev forces to break through the front-line city of Bakhmut.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.independent.co.uk/news/uk/home-news/zelensky-uk-visit-rishi-sunak-ukraine-b2338868.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos