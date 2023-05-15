As Zelensky Visits Sunak, Britain Promises Attack Drones, Missiles For Ukraine





Britain announced on Monday that it will provide Ukraine with long-range attack drones and anti-aircraft missiles as President Volodymyr Zelensky continues his European tour with British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak. Ukraine’s president recently met with leaders from Italy, Germany and France and received a promise from French President Emmanuel Macron to provide additional military aid to Ukraine, including light tanks, armored vehicles and military exercises. Follow our live blog for the latest information. Development. All times are Paris time (GMT+1).

1:23pm: Zelensky said he was optimistic about a quick decision on the fighter trade.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said after meeting with British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Monday that he hoped to secure a quick deal to acquire fighter jets from Western partners.

Zelensky was “very positive” about creating a “jet coalition” for war with Russia and said a decision would come out “in the near future”, but added that “a little more” work was needed.

12:38pm: Kremlin condemns Macron’s remarks about Russia’s ‘obedience’ to China

The Kremlin on Monday slammed French President Emmanuel Macron for remarks that said Russia was becoming a vassal of China as a result of the Ukraine conflict.

“We absolutely disagree with this,” Russian Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters. “Our relationship with China is special and has the character of a strategic partnership.”

Peskov said Macron’s comments reflected an “absolutely incorrect understanding of what is happening”.

In an interview published Sunday, Macron said Russia, isolated by the Ukraine offensive, had “entered a sort of submission to China”.

Macron also said Russia had already suffered a “geopolitical defeat” in an interview published by Opinion newspaper.

11:50 a.m.: A new British weapon for Ukraine will not change the outcome of the conflict, the Kremlin said.

Russia has a “very negative” view of Britain’s decision to supply Ukraine with long-range Storm Shadow cruise missiles and other military equipment, but this will not change the outcome of the conflict, the Kremlin said Monday.

The Kremlin added that Britain’s new weapons against Ukraine would only cause ‘more destruction’.

11:23 a.m.: The future of the Black Sea grain trade is uncertain, Ukraine says.

Ukraine cannot rule out the possibility that an agreement allowing safe export of Ukrainian grain to the Black Sea may expire on May 18, the situation is uncertain and no further negotiations are planned this week, a Ukrainian Foreign Ministry official said Monday.

Foreign Ministry Ambassador Olha Trofimtseva told a briefing that Ukraine was receiving conflicting signals about the future of the grain trade.

11:16 am: Ukrainian security service suspects businessman Firtash of embezzlement

Ukraine’s Security Service (SBU) said in a statement on Monday that Ukraine’s State Security Service had provided a “notice of suspicion” of alleged embezzlement to businessman Dmitro Pirtash and the chief executives of companies he controls.

The SBU said it had worked with the Economic Security Agency to uncover a “massive scheme” involving the theft of Ukraine’s gas transportation system.

10:27 a.m.: A Chinese envoy will arrive in Ukraine on Tuesday, Kyiv said.

A Ukrainian government official told Reuters on Monday that the Chinese high-ranking ambassador will visit Ukraine from May 16-17.

Li Hui, China’s special representative for Eurasian affairs and former ambassador to Russia, will visit Ukraine, Russia and other European cities on what China calls a trip aimed at discussing a “political solution” to the Ukraine crisis.

Ukrainian officials declined to provide further details.

8:53 a.m.: UK delivers hundreds of air defense missiles and drones to Ukraine

Britain said Monday it would deliver hundreds of both air defense missiles and long-range attack drones to Ukraine as Prime Minister Rishi Sunak prepared to invite President Volodymyr Zelensky for talks.

“This is a crucial moment in Ukraine’s resistance to a terrible war of aggression that they did not choose or provoke.”

8:13 a.m.: Zelensky meets British Prime Minister Sunak

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Monday he would visit Britain for talks with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.

“London today. The UK is a leader in expanding our capabilities on land and in the air. This collaboration will continue today,” Zelensky said on Twitter.

“I will meet my friend Rishi. We will conduct substantive negotiations both face-to-face and in delegations.”

London today. The UK is a leader in expanding our capabilities on the ground and in the air. This cooperation will continue today. I will meet my friend Rishi. We will conduct substantive negotiations both face-to-face and through delegations.

— (@ZelenskyyUa) May 15, 2023

7:51 am: Ukraine 'first success' in Bakhmut Offensive

The commander of Ukrainian ground forces, Colonel Oleksandr Syrskyi, said on Monday that Bahmut’s defenses were continuing and that Ukraine had advanced in recent days, demonstrating that it was capable of countering Russian forces there.

“The advance of our troops along the Bakhmut direction is the first successful offensive operation in the defense of the city,” Syrskyi said on the Telegram messaging platform of Ukraine’s Media Military Center.

“The past few days have shown that we can move forward and destroy the enemy even under extremely difficult conditions. Operation Bahmut Defense continues. All necessary decisions for defense have been taken.”

5:00am: Top Chinese envoy to Ukraine and Russia on a ‘peace’ mission

China’s top envoy will begin a tour of Ukraine, Russia and other European cities on Monday, on a trip Beijing said was intended to discuss a “political solution” to the Ukraine crisis.

Li Hui, China’s special representative for Eurasia and former ambassador to Russia, will also visit Poland, France and Germany for several days, the Foreign Ministry announced on Friday, without disclosing a specific schedule.

“This visit is a testament to China’s efforts to promote peace talks and fully demonstrates China’s firm commitment to peace,” Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said at a daily briefing.

3:34 am: Ukraine says it has captured ‘more than 10 enemy positions’ in Bakhmut.

Kiev said Sunday that Ukrainian forces had captured more than 10 Russian positions outside the frontline city of Bakhmut in eastern Ukraine.

“Today, our troops captured more than 10 enemy positions on the northern and southern outskirts of Bahmut,” Deputy Defense Minister Ganna Malyar said on social media.

“Several units of enemy soldiers were taken prisoner.” She said.

“Anyone who knows the real situation and is on the ground now understands the seriousness of what is happening,” Malyar added.

3:00am: Wagner Head Offers to Disclose Locations of Russian Troops in Ukraine

The head of Wagner’s mercenary unit, Yevgeny Prigozhin, has offered to disclose the location of Russian troops to the Ukrainian government, the Washington Post reported Sunday, citing leaked US intelligence documents.

Wagner’s soldiers were at the forefront of the bloody Russian offensive to capture the city of Bahmut. In exchange for Ukraine’s withdrawal of troops from the region, Prigozhin offered to alert intelligence agencies to the location of Russian forces in January, the Post reported.

The newspaper said Ukraine had rejected the offer.

12:57am: France promises Ukraine more light tanks, armored vehicles

France announced Monday training for dozens of light tanks and armored vehicles for several battalions of the Ukrainian army and the soldiers using them.

French President Emmanuel Macron and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky also called for new sanctions over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in a joint statement.

This evening, with President Zelensky, we examined the operational needs of Ukraine to combat Russian aggression.

France will continue to provide political, financial, humanitarian and military assistance to Ukraine for as long as necessary.

— Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) May 14, 2023

12:02am:G7 leaders target Russian energy, trade with new sanctions

At a summit this week in Japan, leaders of the G7 countries plan to tighten sanctions on Russia, along with measures targeting energy and exports that support Moscow’s war effort, officials with direct knowledge of the discussions said.

The new measures announced by the leaders at the May 19-21 meeting will aim to circumvent sanctions involving third countries, undermine Russia’s future energy production and curb trade that supports the Russian military, the people said.

Separately, U.S. officials expect G7 member states to agree to adjust their approach to sanctions so that all exports are automatically banned unless they are included on the approved list, at least for certain categories of goods.

Former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev said last month that a G7 ban on exports to Russia would force Moscow to end the Black Sea grain trade that enables important grain exports from Ukraine.

Key developments for Sunday, May 14th:

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Sunday that Kiev and its Western supporters could make Russia’s defeat in the Ukrainian war “irreversible” as early as this year, and thanked Germany for being a “true friend” during a visit to Berlin. marked.

France has said it will send dozens of armored vehicles and light tanks, including AMX-10RC combat vehicles, to Ukraine in the coming weeks. The announcement was made after a dinner in Paris between French President Emmanuel Macron and Zelensky.

On Saturday Zelensky met Italian leaders and Pope Francis in Rome.

France Mdias Monde graphic studio

(France 24 with AFP, AP and Reuters)

