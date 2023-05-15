Fanatics are buying PointsBet assets in the US





The Fanatics logo is seen on the dugout wall before the game between the Pittsburgh Pirates and Milwaukee Brewers at PNC Park on July 3, 2022 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Justin Berl/Getty Images)

Justin Berl | Getty Images

Fanatics has agreed to acquire PointsBet’s US operations, marking the sports giant’s first big step into US sports betting.

The deal is worth around $150 million in cash. The companies announced the deal Sunday night shortly after CNBC reported that a deal had been reached.

“Fanatics and PointsBet are delighted to enter into an agreement for Fanatics Betting and Gaming to acquire PointsBet’s US business,” the companies said in a joint statement. “While there are still several steps in the process to complete the acquisition, both parties are confident in the outcome. Fanatics Betting and Gaming and PointsBet will provide further details on the proposed agreement and timely updates in the future. coming weeks.”

Fanatics will have access to at least 15 states with the deal, according to people familiar with the deal who declined to be named because the discussions were private. Fanatics expects to have access to the majority of states where PointsBet operates by the start of the NFL season, according to one of the people.

PointsBet, whose shares are traded in Australia, is expected to hold a shareholder vote on the deal in late June. Only PointsBet’s US assets are part of the deal. Fanatics plan to fund some of the remaining cash burn at PointsBet, which has had to invest heavily in marketing to compete with bigger rivals DraftKings and FanDuel.

PointsBet expects a loss of between $77 million and $82 million for the second half of the year. Citing “very difficult” market conditions, the company said on Sunday it would need to raise additional capital at a “significant discount to recent market prices” in the short term if the deal with Fanatics collapses either way.

NBCUniversal will receive proceeds from its previous agreement with PointsBet and will no longer have an equity stake, according to PointsBet. NBC acquired a 4.9% stake in PointsBet in 2020.

Fanatics has been in talks with a number of sports betting companies over the past year as it forges its path into mobile gaming.

“It’s been a 10-year journey,” Fanatics Betting CEO Matt King said at the SBC conference earlier this month. “We’re going to move very methodically through this 10-year journey. And by doing that and taking that approach, it allows you to be a little more thoughtful in your decisions. You can kind of move slower, a a little slower today, in order to go faster later.”

Fanatics is a sports platform company with a private valuation of $31 billion. The company forecasts revenue of $8 billion in 2023.

Fanatics owns business assets, a sports trading card business and is developing a sports betting division. Last year, the company acquired legendary trading card company Topps for $500 million.

Disclosure: NBCUniversal is the parent company of NBC Sports and CNBC.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnbc.com/2023/05/14/fanatics-to-buy-pointsbet-us-assets.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos