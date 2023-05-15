Sources say the UK will be ‘dangerously exposed’ when it cuts its special forces aircraft. british news





Britain will be “dangerously exposed” as it cuts down special forces aircraft, which played a key role in evacuating British nationals from Sudan and transported critical ammunition to Ukraine, several defense sources have warned.

Internal documents seen by Sky News show the new type of transport aircraft, which will take over the role of C-130J Hercules by the end of next month, is still plagued by problems and lists two-thirds of the fleet as unusable. for a flight mission in early May.

More concerning is that the Atlas A400M is not approved to perform all of the C-130’s “niche” functions in one of the most critical areas of defense, special forces missions.

This is understood to include the act of dropping a boat onto the back of an airplane in order to perform a hostage rescue mission at sea. “It’s a specific part of the Special Boat Service (SBS) and Special Air Service (SAS) f****d,” said a Royal Air Force source who requested anonymity.

• According to analysis by Sky News’ Data & Forensics Unit, three C-130 planes were involved in the British Sudan evacuation, code-named “Operation Polarbear”, with A400M aircraft. • A senior source in the Sudanese Air Force said: Of the A400M planes — he did not know which other countries operated which — they did the most damage to the runway at the airbase outside Khartoum, which was used for evacuation. The UK said its engineers had made “emergency repairs due to deterioration of the runway surface caused by the volume of international flights”. • Three out of four British A400M aircraft believed to be deployed to Sudan said they had developed the defect. internal documents. One of the aircraft is out of action for several weeks. None of the C-130 aircraft were rendered “unusable”. The Pentagon said all flights were conducted without “unusable issues”. • One C-130 acting as an emergency standby was required to deliver cargo and troops to an RAF base in Cyprus during missions to Sudan, as A400Ms were unavailable.

As part of a major defense review in 2021, the RAF agreed to retire 14 C-130 aircraft within two years, more than a decade earlier than planned, following cost-cutting pressures from the Treasury Department then-led by Rishi Sunak.

Cutting down your entire vehicle is one of the simplest ways to save money in the long run. But it comes at a price for ability

Now as Prime Minister and with war raging in Ukraine, Sunak faces the uncomfortable reality of seeing his military’s ability to transport troops and equipment by air curtailed amid growing security threats. At the same time, his C-130, which can still fly longer, is already being sold to buyers including the US Navy, Bangladesh Air Force and Bahrain Air Force.

In contrast, France and Germany are investing in a new joint C-130 fleet, even though both countries operate the A400M.

An RAF source said that abandoning the “backbone” of the British transport fleet (the C-130s are used by general personnel in the army and special forces) was “probably one of the worst decisions made since WWII”. “.

One Army officer from Special Forces just called it “crazy, crazy, crazy.”

Image: Some A400M Atlas aircraft were marked as unavailable.

READ MORE: Defense Minister ordered military flight training audit as leadership of RAF over Britain’s ability to train fast jet pilots, which puts the country at risk as threats from Russia and China grow, leaked documents suggest

But a Defense Department (MOD) spokesperson said the A400M was a more modern and capable aircraft than the C-130 and was “central” in the withdrawal from Sudan, which took place from late April to early May.

“It is a waste of money to maintain two similar aircraft types, which is why the RAF is speeding up to ensure that the capabilities offered by the C-130J are duplicated or otherwise delivered via the Atlas A400M.” said.

“We are proud to house the largest tactical transport fleet the UK has seen in the last 50 years.”

The RAF chief has already assured that the A400M will be able to perform the rest of the “niche” special forces functions that the C-130 can by 2025.

An official from the defense industry said, “The A400M can drop paratroopers from an altitude of 38,000 feet higher than the C-130, so it has high capabilities, including special forces missions.”

“It can take off and land on short runways like Hercules… the aircraft has the capability,” the source added.

The C-130J was commissioned in 1999 as what is known as a “tactical transport aircraft”.

This means it can airdrop troops, military kits or disaster relief supplies from small airfields in hard-to-reach areas. The plane can hug the ground to avoid enemy radar, fly incredibly low, and drop special forces from high and low altitudes.

Manufactured by US defense contractor Lockheed Martin, the C-130 also suffered some initial “tooth problems” when it first entered service, but has since become one of the most trusted airframes in the fleet.

Built by European aerospace and defense company Airbus, the A400M is a generational upgrade that can carry more, fly faster and go farther.

However, according to RAF sources, its much larger size makes it unsuitable for the various landing strips used by the C-130.

Additionally, nearly a decade after the RAF first put the aircraft into service, it still suffers from ongoing availability issues due to defects and other issues.

An internal document dated May 5, 2023, viewed by Sky News, lists the status of service of the RAF transport fleet, which fluctuates up and down.

On that day, seven of the Air Force’s 21 A400M aircraft received a green rating, meaning they were either flightable or already on mission.

Use the Chrome browser to make the video player more accessible.

2:10 More Brits flee Sudan

Six were listed under the red-coded column marked “Scheduled Maintenance/Out of Service”, but one of the six was grayed out. RAF sources said that red usually meant being out of action for a short period of time.

In the spreadsheet, an additional three aircraft are displayed in blue under the column titled “Keep Depth.” This appears to indicate a long-term problem or maintenance operation.

Similarly, the last 5 in blue were listed as being “trial/upgrade” in Spain.

In contrast, separate documents indicated that six of the RAF’s remaining seven C-130 fleets were green and ready for action or operations.

The seventh was marked in red, but because it was ready to be “disposed”.

After increased efforts by RAF and Airbus, MOD noted that availability rates for the A400M improved by approximately 25% compared to 18 months ago. This number is expected to increase further over the next few weeks as more aircraft return with upgrades.

Figures released by MOD gave a sense of the respective contributions of the C-130 and A400M in the evacuation of Sudan.

According to official data, the newer and larger aircraft flew three more sorties than the C-130, 22 more sorties compared to 19, and rescued more than 1,700 evacuees compared to more than 700 in the previous fleet.

Most of the flights were to and from Wadi Seidna outside Khartoum. However, the aircraft also flew from Port Sudan.

Analysis by Sky News’ Data & Forensics Unit confirmed that three C-130 and four A400M aircraft were part of the operation.

The Pentagon declined to confirm how many of the two aircraft were involved, but noted that the A400M carried more than 240 evacuees on a single flight, while the C-130’s maximum payload was about 100 fewer.

However, the number of which aircraft brought in and discharged the most soldiers on the mission was not disclosed.

Image: Families converge on an RAF plane during evacuation from Wadi Seidna Air Base.

“clearly, [C-130]J was used quite heavily during that evacuation.

“During the evacuation phase, if people are struggling to get to the place… you may need to take fewer people,” said Antrobus, who is currently working there. He is a Fellow at the Freeman Air and Space Institute at King’s College London.

“So it actually allows a smaller aircraft to shuttle in a way that makes an absolute maximum of assets. So there are a number of reasons why the C-130 is so important in Sudan.”

Beyond Sudan, Sky News understands that the C-130 had to intervene to fly British special forces during training in the US earlier this year. Because the A400M that was to carry out the mission was out of order.

In a separate incident, Red Arrows’ Middle East tour later in 2022 had to be supported by a C-130 team. Because, again, there were no spare A400Ms.

The A400M is an aircraft requiring 3, 6 or 12 hours notice to move in an emergency;

However, RAF sources said that the C-130 had to receive frequent (“literally weekly”) short move notices due to problems with the A400M’s continued availability.

The C-130 fleet also served as British support for Ukraine, transporting ammunition to bases in neighboring Poland before it was transported across the border.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson flew to Poland in April 2022 using one of the planes before taking the train to Kyiv for his first visit since Vladimir Putin started a full-scale war.

Eight of the aircraft have already been withdrawn from service as Britain plans to sell its C-130 fleet. The remaining six will operate from RAF Brize Norton, a huge base in Oxfordshire, and will be phased out by the end of June.

An RAF source said the action would leave Britain “dangerously exposed”.

“Especially in terms of British Special Forces capabilities. It takes away the tools they need to do their full job.”

Two other sources inside the RAF and three former RAF officers said they felt it was wrong to retire the C-130s, especially when they were still needed.

“It’s very concerning,” said Robert Cote, a Conservative MP and member of the Defense Committee.

“It’s one of the most taxing defense missions at a time when the Air Task Force is being asked to do more. We lack the availability of the people and aircraft to do it,” said Courts, standing outside the RAF. Brize Norton in his constituency.

Andy Netherwood, a former RAF transport pilot, said there will be no more planes of the type to carry mid-level cargo. The Chinook helicopter can carry up to 10 tons, the C-130 about 20 tons and the A400 about 37 tons.

Asked what the reduction in aircraft would be like for the RAF, Netherwood said: “When there is a disaster or there is a conflict and the UK needs to intervene…it’s unfortunate that there will be a lot less options.”

Additional reporting from Africa Correspondent Yousra Elbagir and OSINT Correspondent Jack Taylor

