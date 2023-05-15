Honda Civic to resume UK sales soon





The Honda Civic will soon go on sale again in the UK after a period of unavailability while the company cuts its extensive backlog.

The hatchback launched last year to widespread acclaim and quickly became a strong seller for Honda. It was removed from sale when demand exceeded supply and waiting times increased by more than six months.

Now Honda UK’s head of automotive, Rebecca Adamson, told Autocar that the company is in a position to once again start taking orders for the hybrid hatchback.

“I am really happy to say that in the coming weeks we will be reopening the Civic order bank in the UK because the information and security of supply has not been there.

“We’re still building and doing backorders, but what we didn’t want to do was reach this epic. [waiting list]. We have committed lead times of around 3-6 months for all models anytime within range. I think 3 months is reasonable.

“When you say the order bank closed, it’s not because we stopped building it. It’s because we didn’t want it to get out of control.”

Adamson explained that by checking lead times, Honda can better meet customer expectations. I will respect that.”

Her comments came as Honda’s vice president of Europe, Tom Gardner, admitted, “To be honest, the Civic’s latency is unacceptable, so we’re working to improve it.”

Acquiring more Civics will be key to reducing the backlog while Honda moves from a volume-driven business model to a profit-driven business model, but Gardner says this won’t affect the company’s overall strategy.

“We have a very strong order bank right now and we’re trying to get them down to acceptable wait times for our customers and we’re trying to get more volume to do that,” he said. It is driven by satisfaction.”

