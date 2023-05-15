Stock traders on hold amid debt ceiling debate: Markets recap





(Bloomberg) – The stock market has remained stuck in a narrow range as investors watch a slew of Federal Reserve speakers and await signals on whether lawmakers in Washington will reach a deal to avoid a US default. United.

Bloomberg’s Most Read

Shares have oscillated between small gains and small losses at the start of a week that will also see the latest retail sales readings and earnings from industry indicators like Walmart Inc. Activision Blizzard takeover approval Inc. by Microsoft Corp. Union Monday provided a slight boost to sentiment as stocks moved away from session lows.

There’s little conviction on either side as the market continues to digest earnings, a slew of economic data and finger-pointing at Washington over debt ceiling talks, said technical tech Craig Johnson. Chief Market Officer at Piper Sandler.

For Chris Larkin at Morgan Stanley’s E*Trade, it’s fair to wonder if low equity volatility suggests the market is too complacent, especially after the US benchmark slumped to its narrowest weekly non-holiday range. since August 2021. A default may not be the most likely scenario, but any protracted debate or unexpected development has the potential to trigger higher volatility, he noted.

moving along

President Joe Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy will soon offer the clearest sign yet as to whether a debt ceiling deal can be reached. The two leaders are set to meet on Tuesday after staff-level talks held throughout the weekend, with the White House sending signs of cautious optimism. Biden said the talks are progressing while National Economic Director Lael Brainard said the negotiations were serious and constructive.

Morgan Stanleys Michael Wilson expects the debate over raising the US government’s borrowing limit to $31.4 trillion to trigger big swings in stock markets. Most clients believe this will eventually be resolved, but not without some short-term volatility, Wilson wrote in a note, adding that many called the event a lose-lose for the markets.

The story continues

Meanwhile, two Federal Reserve officials signaled support for halting interest rate hikes, while a third policymaker suggested the central bank may have more work to do in its fight. against inflation. And a gauge of New York state’s manufacturing activity fell in May in the biggest way in more than three years as orders and shipments fell sharply.

Key events this week:

China retail sales, industrial production, Tuesday

Eurozone GDP, Tuesday

U.S. retail sales, industrial production, business inventories, Tuesday

Fed speakers include Clevelands Loretta Mester, New Yorks John Williams, Atlantas Raphael Bostic and Chicagos Austan Goolsbee on Tuesday

Eurozone CPI, Wednesday

BOE Governor Andrew Bailey delivers a keynote speech on Wednesday

Housing starts in the United States, Wednesday

US Initial Jobless Claims, Conference Board Leading Index, Existing Home Sales, Thursday

Japan CPI, Friday

ECB President Christine Lagarde takes part in a panel at Brazil’s central bank conference on Friday

New York Feds John Williams speaks at a monetary policy research conference in Washington; Fed Chairman Jerome Powell and former Chairman Ben Bernanke will participate in a roundtable on Friday

Some of the major movements in the markets:

Shares

The S&P 500 was little changed at 12:04 a.m. PT

The Nasdaq 100 rose 0.3%

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.1%

The Stoxx Europe 600 rose 0.3%

The MSCI World index rose 0.2%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.2%

The euro rose 0.2% to $1.0872

The British pound rose 0.5% to hit $1.2524

The Japanese yen fell 0.3% to 136.09 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 1.7% to $27,406.85

Ether rose 1.7% to $1,829.95

Obligations

The yield on 10-year Treasury bills rose four basis points to 3.51%

Germany’s 10-year yield rose three basis points to 2.31%

The UK 10-year yield rose four basis points to 3.82%

Goods

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 1.7% to $71.23 a barrel

Gold futures rose 0.1% to $2,022.40 an ounce

This story was produced with assistance from Bloomberg Automation.

–With assistance from Isabelle Lee, Peyton Forte and Carly Wanna.

Bloomberg Businessweek’s Most Read

2023 Bloomberg LP

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://finance.yahoo.com/news/us-equity-futures-fall-baht-221302984.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos