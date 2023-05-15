How America’s school buses are going electric, in four graphics





Last month, the EPA opened the door for applicants to seek a portion of approximately $400 million more in funding for the Clean School Bus Program. The new round of funding will be open to competitive solicitations, a different approach to the lottery system of earlier rounds. It will also target larger fleets of up to 100 buses per district, up from 25 buses for the first round and will prioritize districts that can demonstrate cost sharing with the public or private sector and a successful track record in operating existing electric bus fleets in an efficient manner.

The EPAs program also allows districts to apply for funding for buses that burn propane or compressed fossil gas, but 90% of districts have so far chosen electric school buses. This indicates a strong preference for vehicles that are not only cleaner than their diesel-powered competitors, but are completely emission-free and have lower maintenance and fuel costs.

Electric school buses still cost about three times as much as diesel-powered buses, but prices are falling thanks to rapidly improving battery technology and increasing manufacturing capacity. The vehicles are now nearly competitive with diesel buses in terms of lifetime cost of ownership. North America’s three largest school bus manufacturers, Blue Bird, Thomas Built and Lion Electric, each have more than 500 buses on order or delivered to US school districts.

Leading school bus manufacturers Blue Bird, Thomas Built and Lion Electric surpassed the milestone of 500 electric school buses (ESBs) delivered or ordered in December 2022. (World Resources Institute)

Whether electric school buses end up saving school districts money while reducing carbon emissions and air pollution depends on a host of factors, including the cost of financing the vehicles, the time and money spent deploying the chargers needed to keep them on the road, and the cost of training drivers and mechanics to keep them running.

But a number of financial models are emerging to help school districts manage the initial cost of electric school buses and the long-term challenges of expanding their fleets to a majority of zero-emission vehicles, according to a new report from Calstart. , a non-profit organization. representing vehicle manufacturers, utilities, other corporations and government agencies on clean transportation policy.

These models may include contracts with electric-as-a-service or charging-as-a-service bus providers such as Highland Electric Fleets, Nuvve and Zm.

These businesses as a service may assume some or all of the capital costs and operating responsibilities of purchasing and installing charging equipment, purchasing or leasing buses themselves, or the broader role of managing a school district’s transportation needs. Highland Electric has contracted with Marylands Montgomery County Public Schools to deploy 326 buses, the largest electric school bus commitment in the nation to date.

Utilities can also play a role in covering the initial costs of switching to electricity for school districts, Calstart noted.

Virginia utility Dominion Energy, North Carolina utility Duke Energy and Michigan utility DTE Energy have obtained permission from the state regulator for pilot programs that allow them to pay some upfront bus costs electricity and charging infrastructure and recover these costs through charges on all customer bills. Harnessing the battery capacity of electric school buses when not running could also help protect utilities from power grid constraints through so-called vehicle-to-grid (V2G) technology.

Additionally, repowering older buses by converting them from internal combustion engines to electric drivetrains and batteries can cost up to 40% less than buying a new electric school bus, the Calstarts report notes. But at least for now, there remain unanswered questions about whether companies can find a cost-effective way to expand repowering services. Significant efforts are underway that could help answer these questions. WRI highlighted a contract between SEA Electric and Midwest Transit Equipment to repower 10,000 school buses to electricity over five years.

Both WRI and Calstart point to the need for increased levels of public funding to meet increasingly aggressive state-level goals for electric school bus adoption.

Last year, New York passed a law that will require all newly purchased school buses to be zero-emissions by 2027 and all of the state’s roughly 47,000 school buses to be electric by 2035, a mandate accompanied by a commitment of 500 million dollars in favor of the environment. bond financing. Colorado, Connecticut, Maine, Maryland and New Jersey also passed electric school bus mandates and funding laws last year, and similar laws are being proposed in Hawaii, Illinois, Massachusetts and in Washington State this year.

Exposure to diesel exhaust is known to cause significant health issues and impacts on cognitive development, with children being particularly susceptible. The sooner policymakers, school districts, and private sector actors find ways to overcome the upfront costs and complications of switching to electric school buses, the sooner the long-term health and climate benefits will arrive.

