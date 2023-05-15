UK pension startup Smart Bank $95M





Smart, a London-based startup that helps employers and employees manage and monitor superannuation, said it has closed $95 million in Series E funding. The company said it plans to use the capital to expand and acquire international presence.

New backer Aquiline Capital Partners led the investment, with previous investors Barclays, Chrysalis Investments, Fidelity International Strategic Ventures, DWS and Natixis Investment Managers participating. The valuation was not disclosed, but Sky News, which leaked the news yesterday evening, noted that it received a “reasonable discount” compared to previous fundraising. That means a slight drop.

PitchBook estimates Smart to be worth $564 million (or $451 million at current exchange rates). It was also reported in January 2023 that Smart was attempting to raise $100 million ($123 million), far more than the $95 million it announced today five months later.

Smart declined to comment on these details. She didn’t even object to them.

downward pressure

Even when companies have demonstrated growth, technology valuations have come under a lot of downward pressure in the past year. Smart said group revenue for 2022 was $67 million, up 65% from 2021. It also claims to have 5.5 billion assets under management (AUM) on its platform, which it plans to grow to $10 million by the end of June 2023. .

This investment is a strong recognition of Smarts’ success and journey thus far, and highlights the tremendous opportunity ahead. It is also a vote of unwavering confidence in the UK’s fintech sector and leadership in financial services delivery,” co-founders Andrew Evans and Will Wynne said in a joint statement. “We are on a mission to transform retirement, savings and financial well-being… This is a $62 trillion global sector in the early stages of disruption and we are uniquely positioned to capitalize on it. We have already reached scale and profitability in the UK and Smart Pension now serves over 1 million depositors and this support allows us to achieve scale and profitability in global markets across the Group. We welcome Aquiline to our board and look forward to the years ahead.

Founded in London in 2014, Smart emerged two years ago following the UK government’s self-enrollment pensions bill. The bill would require employers to provide workplace pension plans by default instead of requiring workers to opt in. The purpose of this was to get more people to save for old age through private pensions, but given that people may change careers every few years, keeping track of the myriad pension funds that may be spread out is difficult. is a bit cumbersome. Other providers — can be a management minefield.

And this is essentially what helps smart serve as the infrastructure for digital-first annuity management.

Smart helps employers set up their superannuation schemes to fulfill their auto-registration obligations, and in fact, the company currently runs its own “Master Trust” serving 70,000 employers and more than 1 million individuals. On the other hand, Smart also allows savers to consolidate and maintain different annuities, so they always know the current state of their retirement funds. Smart does this through a retirement savings technology platform called Keystone.

The company also weighed in on how the government has been working to develop new guidelines and rules to improve transparency and clarity for pension plan members.

Global Expansion

The $1 trillion UK annuity market is large enough on its own, but the company has expanded into mainland Europe, the US, the Middle East and Asia with at least $230 million of outside investment funding over the past seven years. The company also raised an undisclosed Series C round in 2020 with a minority investment from Barclays.

With another $95 million in the bank, Smart says it plans to expand into more international markets and make some strategic acquisitions. , investors are weathering the storm and betting on it.

Smarts’ differentiated leadership in retirement technologies, combined with Aquiline’s deep experience in the retirement technology industry, makes this an attractive investment as the global demand for better retirement savings technologies grows.” Jeff Greenberg said in a statement. “Smart has consistently delivered impressive commercial growth and is backed by an array of first-class investors that we are delighted to have on board. Under the leadership of Andrew and Will, we are confident that Smart is growing into a multi-billion pound company.”

Smart acquired for arms growth, with previous deals including Ensign Master Trust in October 2022 and Stadion Money Management focused on retirement solutions in January 2022.

