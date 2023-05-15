Push to fill US weapons stockpiles could strain hypersonic production





WASHINGTON Demand for ammunition to support Ukraine’s fight against Russia and the resulting need to replenish U.S. weapons stockpiles could strain the industrial base as the Pentagon scrambles to push through its first hypersonic weapons programs from development to production in the coming years.

Defense officials see hypersonic weapons, which can move and maneuver at speeds of at least Mach 5, as a game changer in future conflicts, pointing to the technology as a critical focus area. The US Department of Defense has 10 unclassified programs in development, the first of which, the Army’s long-range hypersonic weapon, could be fielded as early as this year.

A report by the National Defense Industrial Association, released May 11, notes that moving from developing and testing hypersonic technology to fielding weapons in large numbers will require targeted Pentagon funding and a targeted effort on the part of the military. strengthening supply bases.

While that presents a challenge in itself, industry executives and experts said at an NDIA event May 11 in Washington, D.C., it will likely be further complicated by the drive to replenish stocks of American conventional weapons and to continue to help Ukraine fight against Russia.

FILE – An Airman helps align the AGM-183A Air-Launched Rapid Response Weapon Instrumented Measurement Vehicle as it is loaded under the wing of a B-52H Stratofortress at Edwards Air Force Base, Edwards California (Air Force photo by Giancarlo Casem)

In addition to preparing for the hypersonic mission, you still need to beef up your facilities and supply chains to just fill conventional products, said Jason Fischer, market manager for high-velocity tactical boosters at Northrop Grumman. It’s probably a good problem for the industry, but it’s also definitely a challenge.

As of May 9, the United States has committed more than $37.6 billion in security assistance to Ukraine, including more than 1,600 Stinger anti-aircraft missiles, 10,000 Javelin anti-tank missiles and 60,000 other anti-armour and munitions. , according to a State Department fact. sheet.

Fischer said companies are getting more frequent requests from the DoD to produce conventional missiles at much higher rates and in shorter lead times. These are the most challenging scenarios for the industry to respond to, as they often require additional capital investment in facilities and equipment.

Marty Hunt, vice president of hypersonics and advanced materials at Dynetics, said growing demand is not only impacting production capacity, but also making it more difficult to access the raw materials needed to the production of hypersonic weapons.

When demand changes and additional demand is added outside of hypersonic, it begins to draw on resources from the hypersonic supply chain, he said.

Rising demand is also putting pressure on the workforce, Hunt added, forcing companies to shift personnel from hypersonic development to high-needs product lines.

When those other supply chains flex and increase in demand, it pulls the high-tech workforce away from hypersonics, which has a negative effect, he said. This can slow down the efforts and programs we have underway.

Courtney Albon is C4ISRNET’s space and emerging technologies reporter. She has covered the US military since 2012, with a focus on the air force and space force. She reported on some of the Department of Defense’s most significant acquisition, budget and policy challenges.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.c4isrnet.com/battlefield-tech/2023/05/15/push-to-refill-us-weapon-reserves-could-strain-hypersonic-production/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos