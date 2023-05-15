Britain promises more arms to Ukraine, upsets Russia | Russo-Ukrainian War News





Britain has promised Ukraine additional weapons to fight Russia as President Volodymyr Zelenskyy made a surprise stop to meet with the British president.

Zelensky landed by helicopter on Monday at Checkers Court, the British leaders’ official national retreat, where Prime Minister Rishi Sunak greeted him with a handshake and a hug.

Sunaks’ office said the UK would confirm it is providing Ukraine with hundreds of additional air defense missiles and long-range attack drones with a range of more than 200 kilometers (124 miles).

Zelensky, who visited the UK for the second time since Russia invaded the country in February 2022, thanked his staunch ally and said the war was an important security issue not only for Ukraine but for Europe as a whole.

Sunak told Zelenskyy that your leadership, your country’s courage and courage inspire us all.

Over the past few days, Zelenskyy has traveled to France, Germany and Italy to enlist more support as Ukraine prepares for its long-awaited spring offensive to reclaim territories occupied by Russia.

The Kremlin took London’s promise to supply more arms to Ukraine extremely negatively, but at the same time said it believed the supply would not significantly change the course of the war.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Britain aspires to be at the forefront among countries that continue to supply weapons to Ukraine. Again, it cannot have a fundamental and drastic effect on the way special operations work. [in Ukraine] It’s unfolding. But surely it leads to more destruction and extra action. That makes this whole story about Ukraine even more complicated.

Britain has become one of Ukraine’s main military allies, sending short-range missiles and Challenger tanks to Kiev and training 15,000 Ukrainian troops on British soil.

Last week Britain announced it had sent Storm Shadow cruise missiles to Ukraine, the first shipment of a weapon that Kiev has long wanted from its allies, said to have a range of more than 250 kilometers (155 miles).

Russia’s defense ministry said Monday it had shot down a Storm Shadow missile that Britain had supplied to Ukraine.

The Pentagon said in its daily briefing on the conflict that it had shot down a cruise missile and a short-range US-made HIMARS-launched missile and a HARM missile.

The UK was the first country to openly supply Kyiv with long-range cruise missiles, allowing Ukrainian forces to replenish supply depots well behind the front lines as they attack the Russians and prepare for a massive counterattack.

Meanwhile, Zelensky said more work was needed to get the allies to build a fighter coalition to provide Ukraine with critical air defense.

A Sunaks spokesman said no planes would be provided, but the prime minister said Britain would be a key part of the coalition and would begin training Ukrainian fighter pilots as early as this summer.

Sunak will also press allies to give more aid to Ukraine at the G7 summit in Japan later this week, Downing Street said.

Earlier, the office of French President Emmanuel Macron said France would deliver dozens of light tanks, armored vehicles and more air defense systems in the coming weeks, without giving specific figures.

About 2,000 Ukrainian soldiers will be training in France this year and about 4,000 others will be training in Poland as part of a broader European effort, Macron’s office said.

France sent a plane to pick up Zelensky from Germany, and Zelensky met Prime Minister Olaf Scholz early Sunday.

It was my first visit to Berlin since the start of the German invasion, a day after the German government announced a new military aid package to Ukraine worth more than 2.7 billion euros ($3 billion), including tanks, air defense systems and ammunition. .

Germany, initially hesitant to provide lethal weapons to Ukraine, has become one of Ukraine’s largest suppliers of weapons, including Leopard 1 and 2 battle tanks and sophisticated IRIS-T SLM air defense systems. Modern Western hardware is considered critical if Ukraine is to succeed in its planned counteroffensive.

