U.S. Supreme Court Pursues Right-Wing Agenda Via Shadow Brief, Book Says | Books





Conservative U.S. Supreme Court justices consciously broke with decades-old congressional rules and standards to shift laws governing religious freedom to the right through a series of emergency orders obscure unsigned and unexplained, reveals a new book.

Five of the six conservatives who now command a majority on the most powerful court in the United States have imposed some of their most controversial and extreme partisan decisions using the so-called unsigned orders of the shadow file issued frequently late at night , in literal and metaphorical darkness. The ordinances do not reveal who voted for them or why, often providing one-line explanations of the legal thinking behind them.

The shift from openly debated, publicly aired cases to shadow case unaccountability was done by design during the pandemic in cases involving religious freedom, concludes Stephen Vladeck, a law school federal courts authority. from the University of Texas. He warns the trend is intermingling with current ethics scandals surrounding conservative Justice Clarence Thomas to undermine the court’s legitimacy and threaten a full-scale constitutional crisis.

Vladeck exposes the largely unnoticed shift to stealth justice in his new book, The Shadow Docket: How the Supreme Court Uses Stealth Rulings to Amass Power and Undermine the Republic. It shows how right-wing judges have abused the courts’ emergency powers to flout the long-held norm that phantom dockets should be used sparingly and with extreme caution.

Right-wing judges now deploy such orders dozens of times per quarter. In just three terms, from 2019 to 2022, the court granted emergency aid in more than 60 cases: reversing the thoughtful decisions of lower courts with rushed and unexplained rulings.

Among those orders were decisions that have had a profound and national impact on some of the most controversial areas of public life, from abortion and immigration, to voting rights, to the death penalty and to practices nuns. Many seem to align more closely with Republican political priorities than with legal principles.

One such order alone, the shadow register decision to block the Biden administrations’ January 2022 requirement that large employers mandate Covid vaccinations for their workforces, affected more than 83 million. Americans, about a quarter of the American population.

The rise of the shadow case reflects a power grab by a court that, for better or worse, has been insulated from any type of legislative response, Vladeck writes.

The author recounts how the most troubling use of the Shadow File came with the rewriting of constitutional protections of religious liberty. The dramatic change followed the death of liberal Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg and her replacement in 2020 by a devout right-wing Catholic, Amy Coney Barrett.

The change gave the Tory majority enough votes to overcome any resistance to the increased use of the shadow file, including from Chief Justice John Roberts, who, although a Tory, expressed unease growing about the practice.

The change in tactics could be seen almost immediately. Weeks after taking his seat, Barrett joined four other right-wingers Thomas, Samuel Alito, Neil Gorsuch, and Brett Kavanaugh in driving a major shift in the constitutional understanding of religious freedom, blocking New State restrictions. York on the number of worshipers allowed to gather in churches.

The order was unsigned and gave virtually no explanation for a decision that profoundly changed the law of the land, overriding government regulations when they touched on religious practices. It was released four minutes before midnight on the eve of Thanksgiving, a time that would guarantee minimal media attention.

The decision was all the more extraordinary since New York had by then reduced its Covid restrictions and churches no longer had to limit the size of congregations. Thus, the modification of the law by the courts was moot.

The same five right-wing justices went on to impose their will on religious freedom laws with similar late-night one-sentence rulings overturning state Covid restrictions in California, New Jersey and Colorado. In total, the Majority have issued emergency injunctions against the Covid State rules on religious grounds six times in four months.

The sudden flurry of phantom case orders that followed Barretts’ arrival in the field was not accidental, Vladeck says. The judges could have taken on several cases pending before a full court that would have addressed the issue of religious freedoms in public hearings on the merits, but they chose to take the dark route of the shadow case.

Here, the court not only uses emergency requests to change substantive legal principles, but does so even as it considers requests to make the same changes through decisions on the merits, Vladeck told the Guardian. .

Vladeck links the rise of the shadow case to the Supreme Court’s growing isolation and disconnection from public opinion. The growing use of the Shadow Folder also reflects the polarization and toxicity of US politics.

Vladeck warns that the growing trend of case law produced in obscurity threatens the legitimacy of the most powerful court in the land. Public confidence in the court is already at an all-time low, compounded by recent revelations that Thomas accepted lavish gifts from Republican billionaire Harlan Crow.

The phantom record is a symptom of a larger disease, Vladeck said. The disease is how unchecked and irresponsible the court is today, compared to any of its predecessors.

