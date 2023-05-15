Volodymyr Zelensky promised British strike drones and additional missiles during a visit to London.





During Volodymyr Zelensky’s surprise visit to the UK on Monday, Rishi Sunak promised hundreds of new long-range attack drones for Ukraine.

The prime minister and Ukrainian president met in Checkers for substantive negotiations on military aid ahead of a major counteroffensive against Russian forces in Kiev.

Sunak confirmed that it had provided hundreds of air defense missiles and additional unmanned aerial systems, including an attack drone with a range of over 125 miles (125 miles).

Downing Street said the weapon was critical to defending the country from relentless bombing of the country’s infrastructure by Vladimir Putin’s army.

Zelenskiy also said he had repeated pleas from Western countries to supply F-16 fighter jets to bolster their defenses, which he discussed with Sunak at the meeting.

He said the new jet was a very important topic for us because we have no control over the sky.

We’ve talked about it and I think you’ll hear about a very important decision in the near future. But we have to work a little harder on it.

Mr. Sunak said: This is a defining moment in Ukraine’s resistance to a terrible war of aggression that they neither chose nor provoked. Continued support from the international community is needed to prevent ruthless and indiscriminate attacks that have become commonplace for over a year. We must not disappoint them.

He welcomed the Ukrainian president to his country house, comparing Zelensky’s wartime leadership to that of Winston Churchill. Mr. Sunak added: Indeed, you are the first foreign leader I have the privilege of welcoming here as Prime Minister, and this place has a lot of great history.

In fact, this room we’re standing in is where Winston Churchill gave many of his famous speeches during World War II. Even today, your leadership, national courage and fortitude inspire us all.

Prime Minister Zelensky thanked the British Government, the King and the British people for their support.

We thank the Ukrainians and the soldiers with all our hearts,” he said.

The president added that Monday’s talks would address very important issues. [and] Urgent aid to his country.

The meeting comes after Britain agreed last week to provide Ukraine with its first long-range cruise missile, the Storm Shadow precision missile, in addition to the $2.3 billion in military aid it promised last year.

The government has also provided details of a flight school for Ukrainian fighter pilots that will begin in the UK this summer.

The basic flight phase is for a group of Ukrainian pilots to learn basic training and goes hand-in-hand with Britain’s efforts to work with other countries to deliver F16 jets, Downing Street said. An official spokesman for the Prime Minister confirmed that Britain has no plans to send its own fighter jets to Ukraine.

Monday’s visit follows Zelensky’s visit to London in February, where he met King Charles III and addressed MPs at Westminster Hall. It is also the final stop for the president on a tour of European capitals to bolster support for Ukraine’s counteroffensive.

He met Emmanuel Macron last night in Paris with the French president promising additional military support, including light tanks, armored vehicles and training of soldiers.

It followed discussions in Germany over the weekend with Prime Minister Olaf Scholz, who promised a relief package that would include 30 Leopard and 20 Marder tanks.

Mr. Zelensky also won the prestigious Charlemagne Prize for European Unity at Aachen and told the audience that peace is our primary duty to our country and to Europe.

Defense Select Committee Chairman Tobias Ellwood said the tour was an important reminder that Ukraine is fighting this European war for us.

He told TalkTV: He absolutely appreciates the support he has received, but he has to get around European capitals. Not one major counterattack, but a series of counterattacks to drive Russia out of the country.

If we don’t do that, Russia will press and do what it is doing in Ukraine elsewhere in Eastern Europe. This is an attack on Western democracies. This is an attack on Europe and we are doing our part.

Rishi Sunak and Volodymyr Zelensky – in the photo

The visit also comes ahead of the Council of Europe summit in Iceland, where Suank will attend and Zelensky will speak virtually, and the G7 summit in Japan. Mr Sunak will use the gathering to push for continued support for Ukraine in its fight against Putin’s forces, No 10 said.

“The UK is a leader in expanding our capabilities on land and in the air,” Zelensky tweeted. This cooperation will continue today. I will meet my friend Rishi. We will conduct substantive negotiations both face-to-face and through delegations.

Zelensky is expected to attend the next major NATO summit in person as Ukraine pushes through its timeline to join the alliance.

It comes as Ukrainian forces begin occupying the rear in Bahmut, the bloodiest battle in Europe since World War II.

Colonel Oleksandr Syrskyi, commander of Ukrainian ground forces, said the operation showed that his units could advance from the eastern town and counter Russian forces.

(Bakhmuts) The advance of our troops along the Bakhmut direction, the first successful offensive operation in defense, was quoted as saying on the Media Military Center Telegram messaging platform in Ukraine.

The past few days have shown that we can advance and annihilate the enemy even under the most difficult conditions. Bakhmut defensive operation continues. All necessary decisions on defense were made.

Moscow admitted on Friday that Russian forces had retreated to a more advantageous position near the Berkhivka Reservoir, northwest of Bakhmut.

Kiev is expected to launch a major counteroffensive soon to retake territory it has occupied by Russia, but Ukrainian officials say the gains around Bakhmut are not a sign that a more extensive counteroffensive has begun.

Heavy fighting continued in and around Bahmut on Monday, Defense Minister Hannah Maliar said, and everything was difficult.

The Russians did not change their goals. They are sending assault troops to the outskirts of Bahmut, she wrote on Telegram.

