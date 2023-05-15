China sentences 78-year-old American man to life in prison for espionage | Court News





John Leung, who has his permanent residence in Hong Kong, was arrested in April 2021 in the city of Suzhou, in the south-east of the country.

China has sentenced a 78-year-old American to life in prison for espionage, a court has heard, in a case that could further strain already strained ties with the United States.

Details of the case against John Shing-Wan Leung, who also has permanent residence in Hong Kong, have not been made public.

He was convicted of espionage, sentenced to life imprisonment, stripped of political rights for life, a statement from the Intermediate People’s Court in eastern China’s Suzhou City said Monday.

Authorities in Suzhou took mandatory action under the law against Leung in April 2021, he said, without specifying when he was taken into custody.

It was not known where Leung was living at the time of his arrest.

These investigations and trials are held behind closed doors and little information is released other than vague accusations of infiltration, gathering secrets and threatening state security.

However, such harsh sentences are relatively rare for foreign citizens in China.

A spokesperson for the US Embassy in Beijing said they are aware of reports that a US citizen was recently convicted and sentenced in Suzhou.

The Department of State has no higher priority than the safety and security of American citizens abroad, the spokesperson said.

For confidentiality reasons, we have no further comments.

The government of Hong Kong, a former British colony that returned to Chinese rule in 1997, also had no word on the matter.

The court statement provided no further details of the charges, and closed trials are commonplace in China for sensitive cases.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin declined to comment further on the matter during a regular press briefing on Monday.

US President Joe Biden is due to travel to Japan this week for a meeting of leaders of the Group of Seven (G7) major developed economies.

G7 relations with China are expected to be high on the agenda of the May 19-21 summit.

Other high-profile spy cases in recent years include the 2019 arrest of Chinese-Australian writer Yang Jun.

Australia last week called for another of its nationals, imprisoned journalist Cheng Lei, to be reunited with his family after 1,000 days in detention for supplying state secrets overseas.

In April, authorities formally charged a prominent Chinese journalist with espionage, more than a year after he was arrested while having lunch at a Beijing restaurant with a Japanese diplomat, a media rights group said.

China approved an amendment to its anti-espionage law last month, broadening its scope by broadening the definition of espionage and banning the transfer of any data related to what authorities consider national security.

The changes to the law will come into effect on July 1.

