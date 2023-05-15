Reviews | US-China relationship grows stronger in Vienna





As the United States and China have turned to confrontation in recent years, both sides have expressed the view that they seek cooperation on issues of mutual concern. Little came out of this rhetoric until last week in Vienna, when senior Chinese and US officials actually appeared to be creating a framework for constructive engagement.

After two days of intense meetings Wednesday and Thursday between National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan and senior Chinese diplomat Wang Yi, the two nations used identical language to describe the encounters: frank, substantial, constructive. For diplomats, this equates to a glowing review.

Talking about resets in foreign policy is always risky, and that’s especially true with Washington and Beijing. These two superpowers could be destined for war, as Harvard professor Graham Allison warned in a book with that title. What they lacked in their increasingly combative relationship was common ground. But a shared space seems to have emerged during the long, detailed discussions between Sullivan and Wang.

US and Chinese officials reportedly discussed for hours how to resolve the war in Ukraine without a catastrophe that would damage both countries. They discussed how each side perceives and misunderstands the global ambitions of the others. They talked in detail about the extremely controversial issue of Taiwan.

The frank discussion in Vienna was important because both sides have raced hard in the opposite direction in recent years. The Biden administration has focused on rebuilding US military alliances and partnerships, but has had little constructive engagement with Beijing. China has proclaimed a boundless partnership with Russia and fostered an alliance of the aggrieved but in doing so has pushed aside the superpower that matters most to its future.

What was different in Vienna? From the stories that emerged, it was partly a matter of chemistry. Sullivan and Wang are both confident enough to speak off-script. During nearly a dozen hours of discussion, they put the schedules aside. They have the confidence of their bosses, Presidents Biden and Xi Jinping, to engage in in-depth discussions on sensitive issues. They seem to have found a language for discussion of superpowers, like what once existed between the United States and Russia and China, but has been lost.

Sullivan and Wang reportedly discussed the war in Ukraine at length. China insists it will not abandon Russia, its longtime partner. China seems to understand that this conflict will not be resolved on the battlefield but through diplomacy. As Ukraine prepares a counter-offensive that could repel the Russian invasion, China fears a cascading series of Russian casualties could destabilize President Vladimir Putin.

China has proposed a peace plan for Ukraine and is sending a special envoy to kyiv, Moscow and other key capitals this week. US officials expect China’s role not to be that of a mediator, but that of a check on Russia’s actions. If Xi decides it’s time to end this war, Putin has few alternatives. This is why the Kremlin would have viewed last week’s Sino-American engagement with horror.

Behind the Vienna talks were two ruthlessly pragmatic issues for China. These issues form the backdrop for a new stage in the relationship in which, as Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson said, China-US relations should not be a zero-sum game where one side outperforms or prosper at the expense of the other.

The first basic problem could be described as the question of inevitability. Is the United States in Inevitable Decline as China Heads for Inevitable Ascension? Xi’s policies have been based on both outcomes, but the past few years have raised questions in Beijing. America’s economy and social framework have shown surprising resilience, and its technology remains supreme.

China could have imagined that it dominated artificial intelligence, for example, until the explosive impact of GPT-4. China, meanwhile, has faced economic and political headwinds. Its global domination is far from certain.

Chinese leaders seem to be debating, behind the scenes, this question of the sustainability of the Americas. US officials noted a blog post published this month by Fu Ying, a former top Chinese diplomat, questioning in veiled terms whether one country should question the power of another. The post was removed from the website of the university where she teaches, and US officials say they believe Fu was reprimanded. What is evident is that the issue is being debated.

A second key question for China is whether prolonging the war in Ukraine is in Beijing’s interests. Some Chinese officials have reportedly argued that a long war is good for China because the United States is mired in the conflict and Russia’s ties with China are strengthened. But there is apparently a growing counter-argument that the war is strengthening Americas alliances in Europe and Asia and creating long-term problems for China. US officials say they believe the latter argument is gaining strength in Beijing.

For the Biden administration, the fundamental question is whether it is in the Americas’ interest to embrace China’s growing global role and work with Chinese leaders to achieve common goals. Sino-US engagement had focused on non-binding issues such as health, food and climate change. But Biden has encouraged Sullivan to engage on core security issues such as Ukraine.

The American message in Vienna would have been an emphatic yes to the engagement. Sullivan praised Wang’s mediation in the bitter rivalry between Saudi Arabia and Iran, for example, explaining that the United States could not have played a similar role due to its mutual antipathy with Iran. but welcoming China’s efforts to defuse the conflict in the region.

Bidens’ overture to China was prompted by a simple idea: the United States does not want to start a new Cold War. Biden has been too slow to implement this idea, bowing to the new conventional wisdom in Washington that the more strident the confrontation with China, the better. But he seems to have found his voice.

A few green shoots do not guarantee flowering in the spring, let alone a ripe summer. But based on the Chinese and American accounts, what happened last week in Vienna was the start of a process of steady and direct engagement that will benefit both sides.

