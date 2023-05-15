Microsoft Receives EU Antitrust Approval for Activision Deal Rejected by UK





[1/2] The Microsoft logo is visible on a smartphone placed on a game character from Activision Blizzard shown in this picture taken on January 18, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

BRUSSELS, May 15 (Reuters) – Microsoft (MSFT.O) on Monday obtained EU antitrust approval for its $69 billion acquisition of Activision (ATVI.O). British veto on the deal.

But the American software giant still faces a battle to take over the world’s largest gaming industry. You have until 24 May to appeal the blocking decision from the UK Competition and Markets Authority (CMA). A final decision may take several months.

A US Federal Trade Commission (FTC) lawsuit against the transaction is also pending with the agency, although Japan approved it in March.

The European Commission said the deal was pro-competitive due to Microsoft’s deal to license popular Activision games like “Call of Duty” to competing game streaming platforms, confirming a Reuters report in March.

Such licenses are “practical and effective,” European Union antitrust chief Margrethe Vestager told reporters.

“We actually think they’re pro-competitive because they significantly improve the conditions for cloud game streaming compared to what we’re at right now.”

By rejecting the deal, UK watchdogs appeared to be exerting their powers in the post-Brexit global regulatory phase.

Microsoft has in recent months signed licensing agreements with Nvidia (NVDA.O), Nintendo (7974.T), Ukraine’s Boosteroid, and Japan’s Ubitus to bring Activision games to their platforms if the agreements are struck.

“The European Commission has required Microsoft to automatically license popular Activision Blizzard games to competing cloud gaming services,” said Microsoft Chairman Brad Smith. We want to make this game playable on all devices.”

Activision’s share price rose 1.3% at 1650 GMT, while Microsoft’s was virtually unchanged.

Cloud gaming market growth

Vestager said the commission had a different view than UK regulators on how the game streaming market, which accounted for 1% of the total market last year, would develop.

“They’re seeing this market developing faster than we think,” she said. “There’s a bit of a paradox here, because we think the solution we’ve taken will allow a lot more licensing in the cloud gaming market.”

UK CMA said streaming is the fastest-growing segment in gaming, while consoles are a mature market. Microsoft said it already accounts for 60-70% of global cloud gaming services and has other trump cards, including Xbox, leading PC operating system Windows and cloud provider Azure.

The CMA said Monday it had exercised its veto. Microsoft will appeal the decision to the Competition Appeals Tribunal, and a ruling is expected to take several months.

Alex Haffner, a partner at London law firm Fladgate, said the EU move would give CMA critics ammunition against the agency.

“Many critics of the CMA’s position will inevitably hold today’s decision as demonstrating that the UK’s regulatory framework is too rigid and stifles innovation,” he said.

“Microsoft and Activisions attorneys will use the decision to provide greater stability for appeals of the CMA’s decision.”

Report by Foo Yun Chee

Our Standard: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principle.

