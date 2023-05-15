Elon Musk faces subpoena in Jeffrey Epstein lawsuit against JPMorgan





The CEO of electric car manufacturer Tesla, Elon Musk, meets with the French Minister of Economy and Finance, Bruno Le Maire, on the sidelines of the 6th edition of the “Choose France” Summit at the Château de Versailles, near Paris, on May 15, 2023.

Ludovic Marine | Swimming pool | via Reuters

The U.S. Virgin Islands has issued a subpoena to Tesla CEO Elon Musk seeking documents for that government’s lawsuit against JPMorgan Chase for sex trafficking by the bank’s late longtime client Jeffrey Epstein, the bank revealed on Monday. a court record.

This filing says the Virgin Islands unsuccessfully tried to serve Musk with the subpoena, which was issued on April 28, due to suspicions that Epstein “may have fired or attempted to fire” Musk as a client. from JPMorgan.

The U.S. Territory asked Manhattan federal court judge Jed Rakoff in the filing to allow him to serve Musk with the subpoena for the documents with Tesla’s registered agent.

This subpoena requires Musk to turn over all documents showing communication implicating him, JPMorgan and Epstein, as well as “all documents reflecting or relating to Epstein’s involvement in human trafficking and/or his acquisition of daughters or women for consensual sex”.

The Virgin Islands is suing JPMorgan for allegedly enabling and profiting from the trafficking of young women from Epstein to his private island in the territory to be abused by him and others.

JPMorgan denies the government’s claims, which are reflected in a separate civil lawsuit pending in Manhattan federal court by a woman who claims Epstein sexually assaulted her. JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon is due to be filed for both lawsuits beginning May 26.

A May 4 filing from the Virgin Islands revealed that the government had issued a similar subpoena for documents to Google co-founder Larry Page and was also having trouble locating Page.

And the territory previously issued subpoenas to Page co-founder Sergey Brin, former Disney executive Michael Ovitz, Hyatt Hotels executive chairman Thomas Pritzker and Mort Zuckerman, the billionaire real estate investor.

In Monday’s filing, the Virgin Islands said: “Based on information and belief, Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla, Inc., among other companies, is a wealthy individual whom Epstein may have referred or attempted to reference JPMorgan.”

The government said it had hired an investigative firm to try to locate an address for Musk, and also contacted one of his lawyers.

This lawyer in past federal cases waived the requirement that he personally receive legal documents, according to the filing.

“The government contacted Mr. Musk’s lawyer by email to ask if he would be permitted to accept service on behalf of Mr. Musk in this case, but has not received a response confirming or denying his authority,” the filing reads.

CNBC has asked Musk for comment. In addition to being CEO of Tesla, Musk is the head of SpaceX and owner of Twitter.

In 2018, Epstein told New York Times writer James Stewart that he advised Musk after the Securities and Exchange Commission opened an investigation into Musk’s comments about taking the company private.

A video from the NBC Archives showing Donald Trump chatting with Jeffrey Epstein at a party at Mar-A-Lago in 1992.

NBC

When The Times contacted Tesla for comment, the company strongly denied the claim, saying, “It is incorrect to say that Epstein ever advised Elon on anything.” Epstein predicted to Stewart that “everyone at Tesla would deny having spoken to him or being his friend,” according to a post about their interview.

Epstein, a former friend of Donald Trump Bill Clinton and Britain’s Prince Andrew, was a client of the bank from 1998 to 2013. In 2008, he pleaded guilty to a state charge in Florida for soliciting connections sex with an underage girl.

Epstein killed himself in a Manhattan jail in August 2019, a month after he was arrested for child sex trafficking.

Additional reporting by CNBC’s Lora Kolodny

