The Bureau of Meteorology has issued a verdict on reports claiming that the African Plume this summer could bring several heatwaves to the UK with temperatures exceeding 35 degrees Celsius.

In a widely reported forecast, Exacta Weather said hot air masses could sweep across Europe between June and September and raise the mercury by 30 degrees repeatedly in the UK.

Met Office meteorologist Honor Criswick told The Independent that while such a scenario would be unprecedented, it would not be impossible.

Forecasters said last summer saw a similar situation, but additional factors came into play, with maximum temperatures in the east of England bringing in hot air from the south/southeast.

When asked about the forecast for a hot summer, Criswick said there is always some uncertainty, as is always the case with longer-range forecasts.

But she said a heat wave was more likely than usual in the UK this summer. This is consistent with our warming climate.

Outlook Forecasts are for average conditions across the UK, over the entire period, so you can expect regional variations, Criswick said.

So far, temperatures are likely to be above normal in May, but near-average or cool conditions may remain. Looking ahead to June and July, the odds of hotter than usual are most likely to be close to average.

The UK recorded its hottest summer ever in 2022.

(Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

They are also more likely than usual to be affected by hot weather, such as heat waves. The increased chance of warm conditions during the period is consistent with our warming climate. This does not necessarily mean that a heat wave will occur, but it does make it more likely than normal.

Last summer’s series of heatwaves saw Britain’s hottest summer since records began in 1884, with average temperatures similar to those recorded in 2018, marking the first time mercury broke the 40C barrier.

In this situation, the Korea Meteorological Administration issued the first red alert for extreme heat and the government declared a national heat emergency for the first time.

Meteorological Administration chief scientist Professor Stephen Belcher said last year that he never expected to see this in his career, with temperatures of 40C virtually impossible without climate change.

A drought was declared last year as Britain experienced its driest July since 1935.

(EPA)

If we continue under the high-emissions scenario, we could see conditions like this every three years, Professor Belcher said. We have already reached warming levels and these extremes will become even more extreme in the future.

More than 3,000 heat-related deaths were recorded in England and Wales last summer, with Snap analysis showing that there were about 1,000 deaths in a record three days in June.

Richard Millar, head of adaptation for the government’s advisory climate change council, told The Independent that around 2,000 people die each year in the UK from heat-related injuries and illnesses, but that number could rise to 7,000 by mid-century if the minister fails. Actions to adapt to climate change are urgently needed.

According to the Met Office, the Sahara is one of the main sources of air masses affecting Britain, and one of the planet’s source regions where large amounts of air can become stagnant and gradually gain heat from the ground below.

