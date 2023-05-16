UK Claims It Can Secure $70 Billion A Year From Renewable Energy | energy industry





According to a former government economist, the UK could secure $70 billion a year from generating enough clean electricity to become mainland Europe’s leading energy exporter.

According to a new report, if the UK’s clean electricity generation in 2050 rises by 50% from current projections, it could become a clean energy superpower capable of exporting 17 billion green electricity annually to Europe.

According to the report, the ambition to produce more green electricity than needed to meet the UK’s climate targets could create an additional 279,000 UK jobs in the UK’s clean energy industry and support a total of 654,000 UK jobs.

An analysis by Chris Walker, former government economist at the UK Business Council for Sustainable Development, shows that the UK has the potential to transition from being a net importer of energy to an exporter of clean electricity.

According to Walker, going beyond net zero would attract the UK economy to trillions of pounds of global private investment and double expected economic benefits of $35 billion a year for the current path.

But the UK could miss out on a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity unless government policymakers remove barriers to Britain’s green energy ambitions, the report said.

The UK’s strong competitive advantage in clean energy generation means it is uniquely positioned in the race to net zero, which can deliver significant and sustained economic growth, productivity gains and export growth, the report said.

Other developed countries will make similar trips to the UK at the same time. It added that if the UK is to strengthen its leadership in addressing this challenge, it must take important public policy decisions, backed by investment from private sector organisations, to ensure that the UK can create and capture the investments it needs to leverage its strengths.

The report warned that National Grid is struggling to keep up with the number of new clean energy projects applying for grid connections, which have jumped from 50 per year to 50 per month over the past decade. Wait until we get clean electricity into the UK energy system.

The government also needs to step in to ensure the UK has enough batteries to store renewable electricity and create a market for green hydrogen production. Additionally, the UK’s drafty housing stock and commercial buildings will need to be retrofitted to improve the UK’s energy efficiency.

UK Business Council for Sustainable Development Chairman Jason Longhurst said: Sea, to mainland Europe.

Longhurst said the document provides an evidence base for our government to push for new incentives for transition, strengthen private sector investment and position the UK as one of the world’s most accessible markets for companies tackling the challenges posed by climate change. We believe in providing

