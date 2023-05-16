Iranian tanker seizures could bring US convoys back to Gulf





Virtually unnoticed amid alleged drone attacks on the Kremlin, an impending Ukrainian spring offensive and aggressive Chinese military activity around Taiwan, another region is heating up. Two huge tankers, the Advantage Sweet, flying the flag of the Marshall Islands, and the Niovi, flying the flag of Panama, were recently seized by maritime elements of the Iranian Revolutionary Guards.

Both are held by the Iranians and anchored off the Iranian coast near the Strait of Hormuz at Bandar Abbas, Iran’s main naval base in the Persian Gulf. Although the seizure of just two ships may not seem like a crisis, it may be the start of a cycle in which the US Navy is once again drawn into a risky mission to protect commercial shipping in the Gulf. against Iranian aggression.

The Tehran government released a statement saying that Advantage Sweet, seized on April 27, had struck another vessel. No such collision emerges from the analysis of the global tracking system and the owners deny this. The vessel was transporting crude oil from Kuwait on behalf of US oil giant Chevron. This seizure appears as the Iranian response to the recent legitimate apprehension, for violation of the sanctions, of a shipment of Iranian crude in the vessel Suez Rajan off the coast of Singapore. Iran will likely try to negotiate the release of Advantage Sweet in an oil swap at Suez Rajan.

The case of Niovi’s May 3 seizure is murkier. The vessel appears to have been caught up in a dispute arising from parallel market oil operations. Iran claimed the seizure was in response to a Tehran court order stemming from a trade disagreement. Like Advantage Sweet, the Niovi swings on an anchor awaiting its fate.

Whatever the real causes of these two crises, we have already seen this manual. At a recent meeting of the Greek shipping company Onassis, of which I sit on the board, our operations managers were closely monitoring what some would call acts of piracy. Additionally, last May Iran seized two Greek tankers, Prudent Warrior and Delta Poseidon, and held them until November. It was surely retaliation for the Greek government’s seizure of Iranian oil from another vessel, Lana (formerly Pegas) in Greek waters. The two governments eventually negotiated what was essentially an exchange.

The Iranians have used these tactics repeatedly for decades whenever they are unhappy with world events or angry when sanctions are applied to their operations anywhere in the world. Normally, seizures are accompanied by threats to close the Strait of Hormuz at the southern end of the Gulf, through which sail nearly 40% of the world’s oil.

During my naval career, I spent several years patrolling the waters of the Persian Gulf and participated in multiple operations involving Iran. Notably, in the late 1980s, I deployed to a brand new Aegis cruiser, the USS Valley Forge, in a long operation called Ernest Will. The missions involved reflagging Kuwaiti merchant ships with American flags, then escorting them fully loaded from Kuwait into the Gulf and through the Strait of Hormuz en route to the Arabian Sea.

Eventually, the US Navy carried out several successful attacks on Iranian ships, called Operation Praying Mantis, in response to their actions in the Gulf, which ranged from seizing merchant ships to mining the strait.

We could be on such a collision course again. If Iran continues to seize commercial ships with impunity and without any justification, the international community will have to react.

US Fifth Fleet warships are based in Bahrain for exactly this type of contingency, and include guided missile destroyers and cruisers, as well as nuclear-powered aircraft carriers on a rotational basis. Minesweepers are available if the Iranians resort to sea mines.

And the Air Force is firmly established in the Gulf at Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar, the largest US military concentration in the Middle East and home to the mighty 379th Expeditionary Air Wing.

Americas allies also frequently deploy warships to the region and would likely be willing to assist in convoy operations as required, particularly the British, who have extensive experience in the region. A Royal Air Force Expeditionary Group is also based at Al Udeid and operates permanently with the US forces stationed there.

While it is always important to let diplomacy play a little further, simply allowing Iran to seize commercial shipping operating legally as bargaining chips to avoid sanctions will not be tolerated. The sooner the United States and its allies communicate this directly and clearly to Tehran, the better. Or we could be back in the convoy business in the Middle East.

This column does not necessarily reflect the opinion of the Editorial Board or of Bloomberg LP and its owners.

James Stavridis is a Bloomberg Opinion columnist. A retired Admiral of the United States Navy, former Supreme Allied Commander of NATO and Dean Emeritus of the Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy at Tufts University, he is vice president of global affairs for the Carlyle Group. He sits on the boards of American Water Works, Fortinet, PreVeil, NFP, Ankura Consulting Group, Titan Holdings, Michael Baker and Neuberger Berman, and has advised Shield Capital, a firm that invests in the cybersecurity industry.

